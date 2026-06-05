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Beach Cities Sports

About this event

BCS Super Bowl Silent Auction

4 Tickets to LA Rams vs. Cardinals @SoFi item
4 Tickets to LA Rams vs. Cardinals @SoFi
$1,000

Starting bid

4 Tickets in VIP section 220 includes food and drink along with parking! A truly amazing way to watch the Rams in style!

Body Glove Phoenix Wetsuit item
Body Glove Phoenix Wetsuit
$200

Starting bid

  • Glide-skin interior neck seal
  • Smooth-skin left shoulder trim
  • Left shoulder cinch cord and lock
  • Separating #8 zippered chest entry
  • Front and back integrated drain system
  • Fair-skin upper back panel
  • Magnaflex exterior material
  • Glued and blind stitch construction
  • Thermo-plush interior insulation
2 Coachella Music Festival 2027 Passess item
2 Coachella Music Festival 2027 Passess
$1,800

Starting bid

Be a part of the world's most popular music festival! 2 weekend passes to the hallowed Polo Grounds in Indio!

Premier Lacrosse League Ticket Package item
Premier Lacrosse League Ticket Package
$350

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a Premier Lacrosse League game! Experience the excitement live!

Signed Davante Adams Football item
Signed Davante Adams Football
$300

Starting bid

Hand signed for BCS by one of the NFL's best receivers of all time! #17 himself

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!