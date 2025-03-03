BCT's Setting the Stage Capital Campaign

We're moving out the old seats and bringing in brand-new flexible seating to provide new and exciting ways to enjoy contemporary theater at BCT! Help make these upgrades possible by purchasing naming rights for a seat (or ten) in BCT's MainStage Theater.
We're moving out the old seats and bringing in brand-new flexible seating to provide new and exciting ways to enjoy contemporary theater at BCT! Help make these upgrades possible by purchasing naming rights for a seat (or ten) in BCT's MainStage Theater.
Add a donation for Boise Contemporary Theater Inc
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