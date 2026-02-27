BD Exchange Sponsorship 2026

For the big players who know how to move and shake in Business Development circles.

Key Benefits:

● Logo with name and link on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page) to your company

● List of attendee’s w/company names

● Logo on sponsorship board at events

● Sponsor social media spotlight post x1/year highlighting company name and logo

● Opportunity to distribute marketing materials at any BD Exchange event

● Verbal recognition at both premier BD Exchange events (summer and EOY)