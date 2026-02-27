BD Exchange

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BD Exchange

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BD Exchange Sponsorship 2026

Rainmaker
$2,000

Top-tier sponsors with profound influence, driving growth and closing significant opportunities.

Key Benefits:

●        Logo placement with name and link on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page) to your company

●        List of attendee’s w/company names

●        Logo on sponsorship board at events

●        Sponsor social media spotlight post x2/year highlighting company name and logo

●        Opportunity to distribute marketing materials at any BD Exchange event

●        Verbal Recognition at ALL BD Exchange event programs

●        Headshot of company representative

●        Expanded Sponsor Spotlight in “BD Exchange Blog”

Power Networker
$1,500

For the big players who know how to move and shake in Business Development circles.

Key Benefits:

●        Logo with name and link on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page) to your company

●        List of attendee’s w/company names

●        Logo on sponsorship board at events

●        Sponsor social media spotlight post x1/year highlighting company name and logo

●        Opportunity to distribute marketing materials at any BD Exchange event

●        Verbal recognition at both premier BD Exchange events (summer and EOY)

Dealmaker
$1,000

For sponsors who help drive partnerships and get deals done.

Key Benefits:

●        Logo on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page)

●        Logo on sponsorship board at events

●        Sponsor social media spotlight post x1/year highlighting company name and logo

Connector
$500

For those making their first key links in the Business Development world.

Key Benefits:

●        Name on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page)

●        Name on sponsorship board at events

Beverage Sponsor
$350

Sponsor the beverages for a BD Exchange event and have your brand recognized alongside the drink service.

Key Benefits:

●        Name and logo displayed with the beverage service

●        Verbal recognition at the sponsored event

Food Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the food for a BD Exchange event and have your brand recognized alongside the meal service.

Key Benefits:

●        Name and logo displayed with the food service

●        Verbal recognition at the sponsored event

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