BD Exchange Sponsorship 2026

About this shop
Top-tier sponsors with profound influence, driving growth and closing significant opportunities.
Key Benefits:
● Logo placement with name and link on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page) to your company
● List of attendee’s w/company names
● Logo on sponsorship board at events
● Sponsor social media spotlight post x2/year highlighting company name and logo
● Opportunity to distribute marketing materials at any BD Exchange event
● Verbal Recognition at ALL BD Exchange event programs
● Headshot of company representative
● Expanded Sponsor Spotlight in “BD Exchange Blog”
For the big players who know how to move and shake in Business Development circles.
Key Benefits:
● Logo with name and link on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page) to your company
● List of attendee’s w/company names
● Logo on sponsorship board at events
● Sponsor social media spotlight post x1/year highlighting company name and logo
● Opportunity to distribute marketing materials at any BD Exchange event
● Verbal recognition at both premier BD Exchange events (summer and EOY)
For sponsors who help drive partnerships and get deals done.
Key Benefits:
● Logo on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page)
● Logo on sponsorship board at events
● Sponsor social media spotlight post x1/year highlighting company name and logo
For those making their first key links in the Business Development world.
Key Benefits:
● Name on the BD Exchange website (sponsorship page)
● Name on sponsorship board at events
Sponsor the beverages for a BD Exchange event and have your brand recognized alongside the drink service.
Key Benefits:
● Name and logo displayed with the beverage service
● Verbal recognition at the sponsored event
Sponsor the food for a BD Exchange event and have your brand recognized alongside the meal service.
Key Benefits:
● Name and logo displayed with the food service
● Verbal recognition at the sponsored event
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