FVHS Festival of Bands Raffle

Tee times are available Tuesday through Thursday after 12:00pm or
Saturdays and Sundays after 2 PM. You may call the pro shop at 919-552-
5656 ext. 112 to make your reservation. Bentwinds does not accept cash.
Visa, Mastercard or Discover is required. Proper dress is required. No
denim.
Cart fees are required.
Certificate must be used in one visit.
Expires 10/31/2024 (No extensions)
https://www.bentwinds.org/golf/course-tour
Valued at $350.00
Fuquay Brewery Tour - Brewquay + multiple brewery gift cards
$1
This is a package with multiple gift cards. The first can be used towards a Brewquay (http://www.brewquay.com/) tour! While on the tour, what could be more useful than some gift cards for the breweries?
Brewquay tour - gift certificate for 1 free Brewquay tour (Tips not included - please be sure to tip the driver!)
Fainting Goat - $25 gift card
Aviator Brewing - $50 gift card
The Corner Biergarten - $50 gift card (2 $25 cards)
Brewquay also threw in some swag! A t-shirt and koozie!
Carolina Hurricanes - Signed Sebastian Aho picture
$1
The Carolina Hurricanes organization has donated a signed 8x10 photo of Sebastian Aho (#20) with a certificate of authenticity.
Estimated retail value - $10
VIP tickets for 2 to Derek Hough @ DPAC
$1
VIP ticket package for 2 to see Derek Hough (Featuring Hayley Hough) - Symphony of Dance - on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at 7:30pm. The VIP ticket package includes two tickets, VIP parking, and access to the President's Club Lounge.
