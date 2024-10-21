Winter Registration

Full Payment
$250
2 month payment plan
$125
Next month you will need to manually pay the fee. This does not auto renew.
5 Month Payment Plan
$50
Next month you will need to manually pay the fee. This does not auto renew.
Practice Player
$100
Jersey Fee
$50
Only select this if you do not have a jersey!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing