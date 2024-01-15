New York City & Statue of Liberty

Motorcoach transportation ♦ 10 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in the NYC area ♦ 18 meals: 10 breakfasts and 8 dinners ♦ Great experiences and beautiful sights! ♦ Two Guided Tours of New York City. See Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, and much more! ♦ Visit Ellis Island and Liberty Island - home of the Statue of Liberty!

Motorcoach transportation ♦ 10 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in the NYC area ♦ 18 meals: 10 breakfasts and 8 dinners ♦ Great experiences and beautiful sights! ♦ Two Guided Tours of New York City. See Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, and much more! ♦ Visit Ellis Island and Liberty Island - home of the Statue of Liberty!

seeMoreDetailsMobile