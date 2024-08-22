South Asian Association of Bedford
eventClosed
2024 Bedford Diwali Celebration
520 Pleasant St
Watertown, MA 02472, USA
addExtraDonation
$
General admission (Ages 12+)
$95
Please enter the full name of the attendee.
Please enter the full name of the attendee.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Child (Ages 4-11)
$50
Please enter the full name and age of the attendee
Please enter the full name and age of the attendee
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Child (Ages 0-3)
free
Please enter the full name and age of the attendee
Please enter the full name and age of the attendee
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout