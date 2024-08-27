American Sewing Guild Inc San Antonio Chapter's Annual Membership Meeting Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

911 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

Winter Magic Quilt Boxed Kit item
Winter Magic Quilt Boxed Kit
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Winter Magic Quilt Boxed Kit includes pattern and fabric for quilt top and binding. Backing not included. Fabric featured is Magical Winterland by Lisa Audit. Pattern is by Andy Knowlton of A Bright Corner. Finished size is 78" x 78". Kit comes in a solid box with a printed belly band label. Box size is approximately 11" x 12 1/4" x 3 1/2".

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing