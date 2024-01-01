Raffle ticket for 4 Diamond Club Seats at a Mariner's game. Game is Tuesday, August 27th at 6:40 pm against the Tampa Bay Rays.





The ultimate behind-home-plate experience, sit in the first 8 rows directly behind the action

Private indoor club with a timeless whiskey bar-like setting and modern open-floor concept

All-inclusive food with daily rotating menu and expanded top-shelf open bar

Fully renovated exterior seating, providing more leg room and comfort

Complimentary in-seat food and beverage service

VIP parking in the Mariners Garage. A valid parking pass is required to access the Mariners Garage on game days. Guaranteed access to the Mariners Garage is only available for fans who purchase their tickets directly from Mariners.com.

Guaranteed access to the Mariners Garage is only available for fans who purchase their tickets directly from Mariners.com. Private entry via the Premium Entrance on Edgar Martinez Drive

The donors are long-time Diamond Club ticket holders Ron Bundy and islander Mark Hansen.