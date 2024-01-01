Blackhawks 2024 Season Photo Order Form

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Caiden Robinson, an 8th-grade student at LMS, who impressed us with his action shots during our first scrimmage. As the son of a local photographer, we believe in Caiden's skills and entrepreneurial spirit, and we're excited to support him. To kick off our season, Caiden will be capturing team photos, giving families the option to purchase individual photos or a package deal with both team and individual shots. All proceeds will directly support Caiden and his budding business. Thank you for your support in fostering young talent within our community!