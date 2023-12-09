“ALL ABOARD” | Callanwolde School of Dance Performance (Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:00pm)

Experience unexpected twists and turns as the Callanwolde school of Dance heads to the North Pole in this captivating landscape of song and dance.





ALL ABOARD

In the tradition of heartfelt Holiday shows, the Callanwolde School of Dance Prime Movers Company return to Winter House with ALL ABOARD. Dancers reprise aspects of treasured Holiday songs that culminate in a story everyone can relate to…the wonder of winter and the wish to believe!





Performance Information

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

980 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Indoor Courtyard





Saturday, December 9, 2023

4:00 PM Performance (Doors at 3:30pm)

6:00 PM Performance (Doors at 5:30pm)





Sunday, December 10, 2023

2:00 PM Performance (Doors at 1:30pm)

4:00 PM Performance (Doors at 3:30pm)





Buy tickets before they sell out! We are unable to make additional ticket accommodations because of limited seating, sight-lines, and overall attendee experience.





Dancer Shout-Out - Support the Callanwolde School of Dance!

You can purchase a Dancer Shout-Out that will be printed in the ALL ABOARD Recital Program. To purchase Shout-Out, see the ticket "ADD-ON" feature. The deadline to order Shout-Out's is December 1st. All purchasers will receive an email on how to submit their text. Proceeds support an array of especially memorable experiences and opportunities for our dancers.



