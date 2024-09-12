All purchases from this store are not tax-deductible, but revenues do support our mission. We sincerely appreciate your support!

Live Long and Prosper 13x19 Giclee
Live Long and Prosper 13x19 Giclee
$195

“Live Long and Prosper” Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura at 84 13"x19" Giclee (Limited Edition of 100 prints) Printed on Moab archival cotton rag paper 300 gsm The original 30” x 36" Oil on Canvas painting by artist Robin Damore resides with The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC.

Live Long and Prosper 17x22 Giclee
Live Long and Prosper 17x22 Giclee
$275

“Live Long and Prosper” Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura at 84 17"x22" Giclee (Limited Edition of 100 prints) Printed on Moab archival cotton rag paper 300 gsm The original 30” x 36" Oil on Canvas painting by artist Robin Damore resides with The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC.

Signed by Nichelle, Sonequa Martin Green and Walter Koenig
Signed by Nichelle, Sonequa Martin Green and Walter Koenig
$350

11x14” Heavy stock paper. Extremely rare and limited. Signed by Nichelle Nichols, Sonequa Martin Green and Walter Koenig.

Hailing Frequencies Open
Hailing Frequencies Open
$250

20"x28" Giclee Print on Satin canvas.

Hailing Frequencies Open (Large)
Hailing Frequencies Open (Large)
$1,500

40"x56" Giclee Print on Satin canvas stretch on 1.5" bars.

Nichelle Nichols Lt. Uhura HOPE
Nichelle Nichols Lt. Uhura HOPE
$250

20"x28" Giclee

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura (A)
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura (A)
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols and Barack Obama
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols and Barack Obama
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Plato's Stepchildren
Signed 8"x10" Plato's Stepchildren
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura (B)
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura (B)
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Star Trek Cast NIchelle Nichols Signed 8"x10"
Star Trek Cast NIchelle Nichols Signed 8"x10"
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig
$300

Signed by Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig.

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura (C)
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura (C)
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols / Lt. Uhura
Signed 8"x10" Nichelle Nichols / Lt. Uhura
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Signed 8"x10" Hailing Frequencies Open
Signed 8"x10” Hailing Frequencies Open
$200

Signed by Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols Farewell Celebration Pin
Nichelle Nichols Farewell Celebration Pin
$20
Nichelle Nichols NASA Shuttle Pin
Nichelle Nichols NASA Shuttle Pin
$35
Nichelle Nichols Lt. Uhura Keychain
Nichelle Nichols Lt. Uhura Keychain
$20

