Active Hope Workshop

Joanna Macy’s Work That Reconnects teaches us to move from gratitude to honoring our pain, to seeing with new perspectives, and then going forth into action.

Your pain for the world comes from your love for the world. Use that love to empower your actions on behalf of our Earth.

Whether it is the wars, the election, the climate, the crush of capitalism…there are ways to work with these issues that embolden us for the work ahead.

This experiential workshop will use exercises and ritual, in community, to share and honor our feelings about what is happening and our ideas of what we need to do. This will be an emotional and spiritual workshop.

In these times, the living body of our earth is under attack from our own industrial society. It is hard to live in these times. Simultaneously, a vital, creative recovery process is under way: The Great Turning.

What helps us face the mess we’re in is the knowledge that each of us has something significant to offer. We are growing a community together that responds from our hearts and moves grief into empowerment.