2025 Union Grove Lions Club Chicken BBQ & Car Show + Traeger Grill Pkg Raffle

SOLD OUT .....500 Ticket Limit. One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3000.00) or, $1500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.
BBQ Chicken meal - Adult
$15
1/2 Chicken meal includes coleslaw, chips, fruit cup, and a cookie. Service starts at 10:30 a.m.
BBQ Chicken meal - Child
$10
Discounted for children 12 and under.
Car Show Entry
$10
ONLINE Payment is Closed. *CASH Payment can be made at the gate. Thank you. --- Enter your Car, Truck, Van, or Vintage Motorcycle. Trophies awarded in many categories. Entry includes one Door Prize ticket.
Car Show Spectator - FREE (no ticket needed)
free
No ticket needed. Come browse our Car Show. Typically we have 300+ Cars, Trucks, Vans, and Motorcycles from around the area on display.
