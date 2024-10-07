2025 Union Grove Lions Club Chicken BBQ & Car Show + Traeger Grill Pkg Raffle

SOLD OUT .....500 Ticket Limit. One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3000.00) or, $1500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.

SOLD OUT .....500 Ticket Limit. One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3000.00) or, $1500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.

seeMoreDetailsMobile