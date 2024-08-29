4th Annual Halloween Festival - 11:00am - 1:30pm

4913 Logan Ferry Rd

Murrysville, PA 15668, USA

Child Ticket
$25
Admission Ticket for 3 -17 year olds. Included in the ticket cost:  - Trick-or-treating at our horses' stalls - A Magic Show (Show Time: 12:00) - Games and Prizes - A Performance by Punk & Pie Circus (Show Time: 12:00)
Adult Ticket
$15
Admission Ticket for ages 18 and up. Included in the ticket cost:  - Trick-or-treating at our horses' stalls - A Magic Show (Show Time: 12:00) - Games and Prizes - A Performance by Punk & Pie Circus (Show Time: 12:00)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing