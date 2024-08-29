4th Annual Halloween Festival - 11:00am - 1:30pm

Admission Ticket for 3 -17 year olds.
Included in the ticket cost:
- Trick-or-treating at our horses' stalls
- A Magic Show (Show Time: 12:00)
- Games and Prizes
- A Performance by Punk & Pie Circus (Show Time: 12:00)
Adult Ticket
$15
Admission Ticket for ages 18 and up.
Included in the ticket cost:
- Trick-or-treating at our horses' stalls
- A Magic Show (Show Time: 12:00)
- Games and Prizes
- A Performance by Punk & Pie Circus (Show Time: 12:00)
