SHARP Shirts!

**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white**
Made of 100% cotton jersey, the t-shirt has a ribbed crew neck.
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder, the tee has double-needle hemmed sleeves and bottom.
The tees are CPSIA compliant - tracking label in side seam.
Body Width
2T - 12", 3T - 13", 4T - 14", 5/6 - 15", 7 - 16"
Full Body Length
2T - 14", 3T - 15", 4T - 16", 5/6 - 18.5", 7 - 19.5"
Sleeve Length
2T - 4", 3T - 4.25", 4T - 4.5", 5/6 - 5", 7 - 5.25"
SHARP Shirt Youth
$22
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white**
The smooth, preshrunk cotton is used to make our Youth 6 Oz. T-Shirts.
The shirts in Ash Grey are a 99/1 blend.
Cherry Red, Irish Green, and Royal are made of a 90/10 mix, as is Sport Grey.
There is a 50/50 mix in the Dark Heather and Heather colors (Cardinal, Indigo, Navy, and Sapphire).
Green, pink, and orange are the only hues with a 50/50 mix for safety reasons.
These Tees are seamless, with taped shoulders and double-needle stitching on the body.
SHARP Shirt Adult
$24
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white**
Brand
Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt or Gildan Adult Ultra Cotton® T-Shirt
Fabric
100% preshrunk cotton
Features
Seamless rib at neck, 7/8" collar
Sizes
S-3XL
Youth Long Sleeve Sharp Shirt
$25
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white**
With seamless rib at neck, the t-shirts are taped shoulder-to-shoulder and ribbed cuffs.
Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$27
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white**
This Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is made of 100% preshrunk cotton.
Along with seamless rib at neck, the tee has double-needle stitching throughout.The t-shirt is taped shoulder-to-shoulder and has ribbed cuffs.
Toddler SHARP Pride Shirt
$22
Made of 100% cotton jersey, the t-shirt has a ribbed crew neck.
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder, the tee has double-needle hemmed sleeves and bottom.
The tees are CPSIA compliant - tracking label in side seam.
Body Width
2T - 12", 3T - 13", 4T - 14", 5/6 - 15", 7 - 16"
Full Body Length
2T - 14", 3T - 15", 4T - 16", 5/6 - 18.5", 7 - 19.5"
Sleeve Length
2T - 4", 3T - 4.25", 4T - 4.5", 5/6 - 5", 7 - 5.25"
Youth SHARP Pride Shirt
$24
There is a 50/50 mix in the Dark Heather and Heather colors (Cardinal, Indigo, Navy, and Sapphire).
Green, pink, and orange are the only hues with a 50/50 mix for safety reasons.
These Tees are seamless, with taped shoulders and double-needle stitching on the body.
Adult SHARP Pride Shirt
$26
Brand
Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt or Gildan Adult Ultra Cotton® T-Shirt
Fabric
100% preshrunk cotton
Features
Seamless rib at neck, 7/8" collar
Sizes
S-3XL
