2024 Stonecroft Training MN | SD | ND

Women’s Connection Planning Tesms | Speskers | Small Groups | Bible Study Leaders | Leaders | Upcoming Leaders & Potential Leaders

Join our Zone Team to learn together & pray together, share your thoughts and hear how Stonecroft is updating their databases, finance reports, Bible study resources, website and more! Sage & Lynne will be with us to share their knowledge! Fellowship & speaking HIS Truth is the theme of our time together! Address will be determined soon! Cost will include training materials, light breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner and Friday evening social.

6-9 Friday Sept 20

9-4:30 Sat Sept 21

Western MN - location will depend on RSVP’s