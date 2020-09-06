Stonecroft Ministries Inc
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 Stonecroft Training MN | SD | ND

Western MN

Women’s Connection Planning Tesms | Speskers | Small Groups | Bible Study Leaders | Leaders | Upcoming Leaders & Potential Leaders 

Join our Zone Team to learn together & pray together, share your thoughts and hear how Stonecroft is updating their databases, finance reports, Bible study resources, website and more! Sage & Lynne will be with us to share their knowledge! Fellowship & speaking HIS Truth is the theme of our time together! Address will be determined soon! Cost will include training materials, light breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner and Friday evening social. 

6-9 Friday Sept 20

9-4:30 Sat Sept 21

Western MN - location will depend on RSVP’s

common:freeFormsBy