OMM Membership 2024-25

Student Membership
$21.25

Student Membership includes students enrolled full time at an educational institution. Membership is valid until the next Ganpati event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/
Individual Membership
$34

Individual Membership includes 1 adult individual. Membership is valid until the next Ganpati event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/
Couple Membership (Introductory offer for new couples)
$51

(Introductory offer for new couples - valid only for 1 year). Membership is valid until the next Ganpati event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/
Family Membership
$68

Family membership includes the member making the purchase, the member’s spouse, dependent children, and parents. Membership is valid until the next Ganpati event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/

