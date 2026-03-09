Birmingham Dog Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Birmingham Dog Rescue Inc

About this event

BDRs Spring FUNdraiser

555 S Old Woodward Ave

Birmingham, MI 48009, USA

Early Bird!
$150

Special pricing for our early birds

General Admission
$200

General admission includes open bar, food and fun.

Friend
$250

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Sweethearts
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets and some love.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Named on our event sponsor list and on our seated tables. 2 tickets.

Bar Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Named on our event sponsor list and the bar with your name or company logo. 4 tickets.

Photo Booth Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Named on our event sponsor list and advertised on the photo booth with your name or company logo. 4 tickets.

Raffle Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Named on event sponsor list and signage associated with the sale of the raffle tickets. 3 tickets.

Dessert Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Named on our event sponsor list and signage on the dessert display. 3 tickets

Beverage Napkins Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Named on event sponsor list and help us design the beverage napkins for the party with us. 4 tickets.

Add a donation for Birmingham Dog Rescue Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!