BDRs Spring FUNdraiser

About this event
Special pricing for our early birds
General admission includes open bar, food and fun.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
2 tickets and some love.
Named on our event sponsor list and on our seated tables. 2 tickets.
Named on our event sponsor list and the bar with your name or company logo. 4 tickets.
Named on our event sponsor list and advertised on the photo booth with your name or company logo. 4 tickets.
Named on event sponsor list and signage associated with the sale of the raffle tickets. 3 tickets.
Named on our event sponsor list and signage on the dessert display. 3 tickets
Named on event sponsor list and help us design the beverage napkins for the party with us. 4 tickets.
$
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