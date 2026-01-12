Retail Value: $875





(1) week of Summer Day Camp (Brooklyn Bridge and Prospect Park locations) or





(1) session of Summer Overnight Mini Camp!





Come outside and play, adventure awaits! Your camper is invited to join Trail Blazers at our 140th summer of

camp. Each day offers a new adventure where we’ll learn about our environment, connect with friends – both new

and old, learn through hands on activities and games, and of course – PLAY!





Promo code is valid for 1 camper and is eligible for your choice of:

(1) week of our Summer 2026 Day Camp (for campers in Grades Pre-K-5)

https://trailblazers.org/summer-day-camp/





OR

(1) session of our 1-week Summer 2026 Overnight Mini Camp (for campers ages 8-11)





https://trailblazers.org/overnightcamp/





Visit our website to learn more about these programs, including dates, schedules, info sessions, and FAQ's.