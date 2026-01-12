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Starting bid
Retail Value: $725
1 week of Camp at Mark Morris Dance Group (located just across Flatbush Ave. from BE 456!)
valid for 1 year
https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
Film Making, Media and Steam Summer Camps at various NYC locations
14 – Week-long Camps
June 22nd – August 28th
Ages 5-15
Summer camp 2026 Certificate
based on availability
cannot be transferred
only applicable for 2026 camp season
cannot be combined with other promotions
cannot be applied retroactively
https://www.cinemakidz.com/summer-camp/brooklyn-summer-camps/
Starting bid
Retail Value: $875
(1) week of Summer Day Camp (Brooklyn Bridge and Prospect Park locations) or
(1) session of Summer Overnight Mini Camp!
Come outside and play, adventure awaits! Your camper is invited to join Trail Blazers at our 140th summer of
camp. Each day offers a new adventure where we’ll learn about our environment, connect with friends – both new
and old, learn through hands on activities and games, and of course – PLAY!
Promo code is valid for 1 camper and is eligible for your choice of:
(1) week of our Summer 2026 Day Camp (for campers in Grades Pre-K-5)
https://trailblazers.org/summer-day-camp/
OR
(1) session of our 1-week Summer 2026 Overnight Mini Camp (for campers ages 8-11)
https://trailblazers.org/overnightcamp/
Visit our website to learn more about these programs, including dates, schedules, info sessions, and FAQ's.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $655
1 week of Daring Girls Program (a Mythik Camp Program) for Summer 2026
for new families only- not redeemable by families who previously attended a Mythik Camps program (Camp Half-Blood, Camp Jupiter, Daring Girls, and/or Camp Mythik).
Who runs the world? GIRLS!
From the heroes who brought you Camp Half-Blood, Daring Girls is a mythology-based adventure camp
where female-identifying campers can discover just how powerful they truly are!
At Daring Girls, your demigod will spend the summer exploring mythological stories where women and girls are front-and-center, solving puzzles and riddles, making scientific discoveries in Circe’s Lab,
forging fantastic Hero Gear, hunting for clues, scouting through nature, building confidence, and, of course, practicing their sword skills! Our girls don’t just play pretend or read about heroes, but join
together on a quest to journey into the unknown and become the authors of their own stories.
Do you Dare to answer adventure’s call?
Join us for Summer 2026: Vicious Cycles The more you quest, the harder it gets...
Open to female-identifying campers entering 1st-8th grades.
Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY
June 15 - August 21, 2026
9:00am - 4:00pm, Monday through Friday
Gift certificates must be claimed by May 1, 2026 and are valid only for the Summer 2026 season. Please note that gift
certificates may only be claimed by families who have not previously registered for a Mythik Camps program, including Camp
Half-Blood, Camp Jupiter, Daring Girls, and Camp Mythik.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $295
5 swim lessons
Various locations including Crown Heights
Starting bid
Retail Price: $230 for one year membership
-Unlimited free admission for two cardholders
-Free Film Tickets
-Free and $5 guest tickets
-see full benefits
Starting bid
Retail Price: $600 for one year membership
-Unlimited free admission for two cardholders
-Free Film Tickets
-Free admission for 4 guests per card holder
-exclusive member events
-see full benefits
Starting bid
Retail: $99 for one year membership
Membership gets you a ticket to every A24 movie, plus zines on your doorstep, a gift on your birthday, discounts, exclusives, and more.
Starting bid
A24 Brand Merchandise Basket:
Baby Ochi Plush Keychain
2026 Daily Tear-Away Calendar
Movie Log
Embroidered Fall Logo Hat
Movie Chocolate Gift Set
Marcel The Shell Heavy Metal Figurine
A24 Playing Cards: 10 Year Collector's Set
Vintage A24 Glitter Ornament
Select A24 Titles on Blu-ray:
Materialists
The Legend of Ochi
Warfare
The Brutalist
Queer
Babygirl
Sing Sing
We Live in Time
The Zone of Interest
Marcel The Shell
The Souvenir Double Feature Set
Aftersun
Starting bid
Retail: $135 for one year membership
-Free admission 2 Members, 4 children
-see full benefits
Starting bid
Retail: $200
The Whole Animal Gift Card is a crash course in whole animal butchery, inviting you or a lucky recipient to taste their way through the different cuts that come from a whole steer. Our Whole Animal Menu will give you the rundown, while our expert butchers will fill you in on the details. We happen to think this is a pretty delicious way to learn!
Starting bid
Retail: $295
Players of all levels will learn the fundamentals of the game, including developing technically sound forehands, backhands, volleys and serves. We help players learn basic rules of the game and getting the ball in play. Meet new friends, learn new skills and have fun playing tennis!
Rules/ Expirations: Recipient must create a Court 16 account to redeem the classes. The package may be redeemed by an individual for the Downtown Brooklyn location. Package expires 2 months after the first scheduled class.
Starting bid
Retail $45 per class/$225 for 5 Open Play classes
PlayWell Brooklyn is an inclusive play space for both neurodivergent and neurotypical kids and their families to have fun while developing social skills and fitness.
Located in Gowanus
Starting bid
Complimentary Enrollment in a Therapeutic Children’s
one complimentary enrollment in the Rhythms & Regulation (R&R;) ongoing group children’s psychotherapy program as a special prize for our fundraiser winner.
Rhythms & Regulation is a fun, supportive, and engaging group children’s psychotherapy
experience grounded in music therapy. The group is designed to help children build emotional
awareness, strengthen self-regulation skills, and explore healthy, creative self-expression through music and movement.
Sessions are facilitated by Phyllis Li, Licensed Creative Arts Therapist (LP), in a warm and nurturing environment that encourages connection, rhythm, and shared experience. No prior musical experience is needed—just curiosity and a willingness to explore.
This complimentary enrollment allows the winning child to join an established, ongoing therapeutic
group and benefit from consistent, developmentally appropriate group psychotherapy alongside
peers.
Group Details
Mondays • 5:00–6:00 PM
Ages 6–9
Rhythms & Regulation
Group Children’s Psychotherapy • Music Therapy–Based
Starting bid
Retail Value: $345
Work Heights Co-Working 10 Day Pass Pack
Various Brooklyn Locations
The 10 Day Pass Pack grants a member 10 days worth of access to our coworking spaces. Members will also receive credits to reserve our meeting rooms if they would like to host guests. These days last for one year.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $122.26
Valid for three climbers, with at least one being an adult. This pass holds a value of $122.26 and grants the recipient and three companions access to climbing for up to 90 minutes at Hapik Industry City.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $65
Standard cut does not include beard clean-up
240 Kent Ave, Bklyn NY 11249
https://booksy.com/en-us/456726_the-gentlemen-s-standard-barber-studio_barber-shop_29902_brooklyn#ba_s=seo
Starting bid
Retail Value: $88
4422 2nd Ave
Brooklyn, New York 11232
(Sunset Park/Industry City)
Starting bid
2 Week Stay at our 2-Bed vacation
condo in the Brunswick neighborhood of
Melbourne, Australia!
If you can get your family there,
we'll put you up!
It's a sunny 7th floor 2 bed, 1 bath condo
with a balcony overlooking a park.
Sleeps 6-7 people. There is also a large
shared rooftop terrace with
BBQ grill and seating.
Within easy tram/train ride to
downtown Melbourne.
Close to parks, restaurants,
fun things to do!
Learn more: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGtHhTK8m8/M34FAsZxjqNqf7fPtP2Zvw/view
Starting bid
Offering 4 hours of Personal Assistant service.
How many times a day do we say to ourselves, "AH, I NEED AN ASSISTANT!!!!"? If you're like me, it's at least 4! You're in luck, because YOU could HAVE ONE! I'm offering you 4 hours of my personal assistant services, all in one chunk of time or split between projects. As an Off-Broadway performer, I've had the opportunity to learn many skills in many gigs in between auditions and rehearsals, all of which have paid me handsomely more than most directors! Available Services: -Kids Birthday Party Entertainer/Activity Host -Personal/Home Organization -Personal Chef/Food Prep -Cake Decorator -Event Planner and Host -Personal Shopper/Running Errands -Travel Planner -Scrapbook Creation/Photo Organizing -Graphic Design -Gardening/Plant Care ...and more! Just ask!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $95
Locations in: Gowanus, Boreum Hill and Lower East Side
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
-Friend Level Membership includes:
-20% discount at the BRIC Cafe, on all BRIC merch, and media classes
-Expedited member check-in, reserved seating, and tent access for 2 to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!
-2 complimentary tickets to a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit show, plus member pre-sale for all benefit shows
-4 guest passes for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! free shows
-Priority booking and discounted tickets for BRIC JazzFest
-Annual summer limited-edition merch
https://bricartsmedia.org/about/support/membership-2/#300-friend
Starting bid
Value: $150
Custom Birthday Cake by Chandler Miranda
Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders
https://www.instagram.com/cakemeawaybk/
Starting bid
Value $100
Custom Cupcakes by Chandler Miranda for a class birthday celebration!
Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders
Starting bid
Value: $50
Custom Bento Cake by Chandler Miranda
Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders
Starting bid
Value: $50
Custom Cookie Cake by Chandler Miranda
Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
Choose between two AYA consulting packages from As You Are Consulting Group-
AYA is donating a customized “Experience Package” designed to bring creativity, inspiration, and joy to the
winning bidder. Each package reflects our commitment to service excellence, personalization, and
community engagement.
Service Options
Option 1: Travel & Events Planning Package (Retail Value: $500)
Includes:
- One (1) personalized planning consultation (up to 90 minutes)
- Customized travel or event concept
- Curated itinerary or event outline
- Vendor and resource recommendations
- Budget guidance and planning support
- One (1) follow-up refinement session
Does Not Include:
- Booking or transaction fees
- Direct payments to vendors
- Travel or accommodation costs
- Full-service concierge management
- On-site coordination or staffing
Ideal For: Weekend getaways, milestone celebrations, family trips, anniversaries, birthdays, and special occasion
planning.
Option 2: Interior Design & Styling Consultation (Retail Value: $500)
Includes:
- One (1) professional design consultation (virtual or in-person within service area)
- Design guidance for up to two (2) rooms or one (1) small living space
- Color palette and style direction
- Layout and décor recommendations
- Curated shopping and resource list
- Digital design summary and next-step guide
Does Not Include:
- Furniture or décor purchasing
- Installation or assembly services
- Renovation or construction planning
- Contractor coordination
- Full-home redesign services
Ideal For:
Living room refreshes, bedroom updates, home offices, apartment setup, or small-space styling.
Service Parameters & Redemption Terms
This AYA Experience Package is intended for personal, non-commercial use and is limited to the scope
outlined above. Services are provided through consultation and professional guidance and do not include
direct purchasing, booking, or financial management. The winning bidder must redeem the package within
twelve (12) months of the auction date. All services are subject to availability and scheduling. Additional
services outside of the included scope may be requested and will be quoted separately. AYA reserves the
right to modify service delivery format (virtual or in-person) based on location, availability, and operational
considerations.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100
Solidarity & Care: Domestic Worker Activism in New York City a book by Alana Lee Glaser
https://www.amazon.com/Solidarity-Care-Domestic-Worker-Activism/dp/1439922454
The members of the Domestic Workers United (DWU) organization—immigrant women of color employed as nannies, caregivers, and housekeepers in New York City—formed to fight for dignity and respect and to “bring meaningful change” to their work. Alana Lee Glaser examines the process of how these domestic workers organized against precarity, isolation, and exploitation to help pass the 2010 New York State Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, the first labor law in the United States protecting in-home workers.
Solidarity & Care examines the political mobilization of diverse care workers who joined together and supported one another through education, protests, lobbying, and storytelling. Domestic work activists used narrative and emotional appeals to build a coalition of religious communities, employers of domestic workers, labor union members, and politicians to first pass and then to enforce the new law.
Through oral history interviews, as well as ethnographic observation during DWU meetings and protest actions, Glaser chronicles how these women fought (and continue to fight) to improve working conditions. She also illustrates how they endure racism, punitive immigration laws, on-the-job indignities, and unemployment that can result in eviction and food insecurity.
The lessons from Solidarity & Care along with the DWU’s precedent-setting legislative success have applications to workers across industries.
All royalties will go directly to the Domestic Workers United
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
The Lonesome Club
Bar and Restaurant in Windsor Terrace
Starting bid
Upstate house near Livingston manor, NY
-2 nights
-max 4 people
- to be redeemed in 2026, no holidays available
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1120926538087253055?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76
Starting bid
Retail Value: $35
Sanctuary School
Innovating to Empower Immigrant Youth
by Chandler Patton Miranda
Afterword by Carola Suárez-Orozco
https://hep.gse.harvard.edu/9798895570098/sanctuary-school/
A compassionate examination of a topic of urgent concern in US education
In Sanctuary School, Chandler Patton Miranda highlights the many ways that K–12 schools can provide safe educational spaces and relevant, responsive resources for immigrant students. Miranda prompts educators to think beyond the baseline definition of sanctuary schools as protective institutions that practice legally supported noncooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities. She envisions a whole-school approach to sanctuary that empowers marginalized students, including immigrant, migrant, and undocumented youth, via radical welcoming and innovation.
In this timely book, Miranda issues a call to action for educators and school leadership to create school spaces where immigrant youth can find belonging even in an era of increased anti-immigrant rhetoric. This ethnographic work examines effective moves made at a New York City public high school during a pivotal and turbulent period in US immigration politics: the first presidential administration of Donald J. Trump. A forward-looking conclusion equips educators with radical mindset shifts and actionable strategies to navigate a second Trump presidency and an uncertain future for immigrant students.
Among other takeaways, Miranda urges educational leaders to align school policy and hiring practices to promote a school culture that nurtures curiosity and ensures that the social and emotional needs of students are being met. This necessary book serves as a blueprint for educators, families, and students to organize within and outside the school community to secure positive outcomes for immigrant students.
Starting bid
Two Tickets to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100
Engage with all that BAM has to offer: movies and performances, stages and screens.
Your complimentary membership includes benefits at BAM Rose Cinemas as well as half off same-day tickets for live performances. You’ll also get advance access to tickets, free
popcorn every first Friday of the month, discounted cinema tickets, 20% off during member discount periods,10% off at BAM Cafe and local restaurants, and more.
https://www.bam.org/membership
Activation Deadline: March 21, 2007
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
A pair of tickets to select Tuesday through Thursday performances from the 2026 Winter/Spring season or the Fall 2026 Next Wave Festival
Tickets are subject to availability and BAM determines the performances with available tickets.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $335
Located across Flatbush Ave from BE 456!
https://centerforfiction.org/shop/general-membership/
Support storytelling in all its forms. Become an annual member of The Center for Fiction and enjoy access to our Library collection and second-floor member spaces, including our lounge and outdoor terrace, discounts at our Bookstore and Café & Bar, exclusive invitations, and much more.
Dual memberships are for two people living at a single address
Starting bid
Retail Value: $328
Marc Jacobs Cross Body Red Purse (New)
Comes with Marc Jacobs dust bag
7in L x 2in D x 4in H
Starting bid
Retail Value: $94 ($47 each)
2 ticket vouchers to a show in the 2026-27 New Victory Theater Season.
Redeem for two (2) tickets to a show in the 2026-27 New Victory Season.
* Tickets subject to availability. One ticket per voucher. Voucher is non-transferrable and must be redeemed to receive a ticket. Tickets may be released 15 minutes prior to curtain. Expires June 30, 2027. *Not valid for performances December 5, 2026 through January 3, 2027.
Starting bid
Hand turned maple bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!
6 in. diameter
Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!
Starting bid
Hand turned maple bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!
6 in. diameter
Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!
Starting bid
Hand turned Ash bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!
7 in. diameter
Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!
Starting bid
Hand turned box elder bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!
7 in. diameter
Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!
Starting bid
BE 456 Parent will host two people for a tour of the Judd Foundation in Soho.
https://juddfoundation.org/spaces/101-spring-street/
Includes 2 tickets and a tour of the building at mutually available time.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Located minutes from school - the perfect drop-off workout! Gowanus (Butler between 3rd and 4th Ave)
5 strength and conditioning workout classes
We focus on strength training in an approachable and sustainable way.
No experience required. You'll be coached and guided throughout class!
Starting bid
Retail Value $300
Located minutes from school - the perfect drop-off workout! Gowanus (Butler between 3rd and 4th Ave)
3 personal training sessions with one of their Master Trainers Ivana Bolf who specializes in pre- and post-natal strength, corrective exercises, and strength
coaching. Ivana's approach blends smart programming, encouragement, and long-term mindset shifts. Ivana's bio- https://gowanusfitness.com/about)
We focus on strength training in an approachable and sustainable way.
No experience required. You'll be coached and guided throughout class!
Starting bid
Retail Value for two books $80
Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have (Signed Copy)
and
Lawless by Leah Litman
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/02/books/review/great-books-on-american-history-and-the-supreme-court.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share
Leading interiors stylist Mieke ten Have shares her techniques for teasing out the elements of a home that make it compelling, beautiful, and alive.
How does a renowned stylist approach personalizing a space? In this beautiful new book, Mieke ten Have identifies and explains the four principal elements that she always takes into account: Color Theory, Pattern Play, Wild and Tame, and Flowers for Living. She illustrates each of these principles with images of rooms that she has styled for such noted designers as Stephen Sills, Mario Buatta, Alberto Pinto, Rita Konig, and Victoria Hagan in a wide variety of homes and locations. Then Mieke demonstrates how she applies these concepts, season after season, in her own country home, the Barn. Rich, atmospheric images by photographer Frank Frances document the evolution of the house, capturing the distinctive light, mood, colors, tonality, and textures of each season. Both aspirational and inspirational, Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have provides countless design ideas for beautifying our surroundings throughout the year.
https://casabranca.com/products/interiors-styled-by-mieke-ten-have?srsltid=AfmBOoq6pgAPdAwuQ0MnMULVX3y15djhUzh1hInlABDzZKnOABgbDcP7
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
Need help navigating your midlife health strategy during peri/menopause?
This one-on-one coaching session customized to YOU includes nutrition, supplements, sleep, movement/strength training, and HRT/hormonal guidance. The coaching session is one hour long and will be scheduled in person or virtually at an agreed time and place.
Jen Halpin is a Women’s Health Coach (INHC) and fitness instructor with Move. Run. Play. focusing on Walk/Run and Get Started programs. She began her career programming the Saturday morning cartoons on ABC. Last year, Jen started a local Women's Health affinity group for community support and organized programming including a screening of the PBS Documentary The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause and a Guided Meditation workshop.
Starting bid
Work with parent and doula Megan Opeña for 4 hours planning for a birth or learning about a career as a doula.
Includes a 25% discount if book Megan as your doula.
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to Greenlight Bookstore located in Fort Greene Brooklyn
Starting bid
Shake Shack $25 Gift Card
This card can be redeemed on App and Web, as well as for orders placed via Kiosk or with one of our cashiers.
Expiration Date: 03/21/2027
Starting bid
Retail Value: $25
$25 to spend at Baba Cool, just across Flatbush from BE 456!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!