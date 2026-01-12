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Friends of Bold Explorers 456

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BID 456

Mark Morris Dance Group - 1 Week of Camp item
Mark Morris Dance Group - 1 Week of Camp
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value: $725


1 week of Camp at Mark Morris Dance Group (located just across Flatbush Ave. from BE 456!)


valid for 1 year


https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/

$500 Gift Certificate for Summer Camp item
$500 Gift Certificate for Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $500


Film Making, Media and Steam Summer Camps at various NYC locations


14 – Week-long Camps

June 22nd – August 28th

Ages 5-15


Summer camp 2026 Certificate

based on availability 

cannot be transferred

only applicable for 2026 camp season

cannot be combined with other promotions

cannot be applied retroactively 


https://www.cinemakidz.com/summer-camp/brooklyn-summer-camps/

One Week of Summer Camp with Trailblazers! item
One Week of Summer Camp with Trailblazers!
$300

Starting bid

Retail Value: $875


(1) week of Summer Day Camp (Brooklyn Bridge and Prospect Park locations) or


(1) session of Summer Overnight Mini Camp!


Come outside and play, adventure awaits! Your camper is invited to join Trail Blazers at our 140th summer of

camp. Each day offers a new adventure where we’ll learn about our environment, connect with friends – both new

and old, learn through hands on activities and games, and of course – PLAY!


Promo code is valid for 1 camper and is eligible for your choice of:

(1) week of our Summer 2026 Day Camp (for campers in Grades Pre-K-5)

https://trailblazers.org/summer-day-camp/


OR

(1) session of our 1-week Summer 2026 Overnight Mini Camp (for campers ages 8-11)


https://trailblazers.org/overnightcamp/


Visit our website to learn more about these programs, including dates, schedules, info sessions, and FAQ's.

Mythik Camps Daring Girls Program (1 week) item
Mythik Camps Daring Girls Program (1 week) item
Mythik Camps Daring Girls Program (1 week) item
Mythik Camps Daring Girls Program (1 week)
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value: $655


1 week of Daring Girls Program (a Mythik Camp Program) for Summer 2026


for new families only- not redeemable by families who previously attended a Mythik Camps program (Camp Half-Blood, Camp Jupiter, Daring Girls, and/or Camp Mythik).


https://www.mythikcamps.com/


Who runs the world? GIRLS!


From the heroes who brought you Camp Half-Blood, Daring Girls is a mythology-based adventure camp

where female-identifying campers can discover just how powerful they truly are!


At Daring Girls, your demigod will spend the summer exploring mythological stories where women and girls are front-and-center, solving puzzles and riddles, making scientific discoveries in Circe’s Lab,

forging fantastic Hero Gear, hunting for clues, scouting through nature, building confidence, and, of course, practicing their sword skills! Our girls don’t just play pretend or read about heroes, but join

together on a quest to journey into the unknown and become the authors of their own stories.


Do you Dare to answer adventure’s call?


Join us for Summer 2026: Vicious Cycles The more you quest, the harder it gets...

Open to female-identifying campers entering 1st-8th grades.


Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY

June 15 - August 21, 2026

9:00am - 4:00pm, Monday through Friday


Gift certificates must be claimed by May 1, 2026 and are valid only for the Summer 2026 season. Please note that gift

certificates may only be claimed by families who have not previously registered for a Mythik Camps program, including Camp

Half-Blood, Camp Jupiter, Daring Girls, and Camp Mythik.

Imagine Swimming- 5 Swimming Lessons item
Imagine Swimming- 5 Swimming Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Retail Price: $295

5 swim lessons

Various locations including Crown Heights

https://www.imagineswimming.com/locations

MoMA Family Membership (1 year) item
MoMA Family Membership (1 year)
$20

Starting bid

Retail Price: $230 for one year membership
-Unlimited free admission for two cardholders

-Free Film Tickets

-Free and $5 guest tickets

-see full benefits

https://membership.moma.org/

MoMA Supporting Membership (1 year) item
MoMA Supporting Membership (1 year)
$50

Starting bid

Retail Price: $600 for one year membership

-Unlimited free admission for two cardholders

-Free Film Tickets

-Free admission for 4 guests per card holder

-exclusive member events

-see full benefits

https://membership.moma.org

A24 Membership (1 year) item
A24 Membership (1 year)
$20

Starting bid

Retail: $99 for one year membership

Membership gets you a ticket to every A24 movie, plus zines on your doorstep, a gift on your birthday, discounts, exclusives, and more.

https://shop.a24films.com/products/aaa24-membership

A24 Merch Basket item
A24 Merch Basket
$20

Starting bid

 A24 Brand Merchandise Basket:
Baby Ochi Plush Keychain
2026 Daily Tear-Away Calendar
Movie Log
Embroidered Fall Logo Hat
Movie Chocolate Gift Set
Marcel The Shell Heavy Metal Figurine
A24 Playing Cards: 10 Year Collector's Set
Vintage A24 Glitter Ornament
Select A24 Titles on Blu-ray:
Materialists
The Legend of Ochi
Warfare
The Brutalist
Queer
Babygirl
Sing Sing
We Live in Time
The Zone of Interest
Marcel The Shell
The Souvenir Double Feature Set
Aftersun

Brooklyn Museum Dual Membership item
Brooklyn Museum Dual Membership
$20

Starting bid

Retail: $135 for one year membership

-Free admission 2 Members, 4 children

-see full benefits

https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/support/membership#join-now

Green Grape- Whole Animal Gift Card (Steer) item
Green Grape- Whole Animal Gift Card (Steer) item
Green Grape- Whole Animal Gift Card (Steer)
$50

Starting bid

Retail: $200

The Whole Animal Gift Card is a crash course in whole animal butchery, inviting you or a lucky recipient to taste their way through the different cuts that come from a whole steer. Our Whole Animal Menu will give you the rundown, while our expert butchers will fill you in on the details. We happen to think this is a pretty delicious way to learn! 

Court 16- 5 adult tennis group classes (Downtown Brooklyn) item
Court 16- 5 adult tennis group classes (Downtown Brooklyn)
$50

Starting bid

Retail: $295

Players of all levels will learn the fundamentals of the game, including developing technically sound forehands, backhands, volleys and serves. We help players learn basic rules of the game and getting the ball in play. Meet new friends, learn new skills and have fun playing tennis!


Rules/ Expirations: Recipient must create a Court 16 account to redeem the classes. The package may be redeemed by an individual for the Downtown Brooklyn location. Package expires 2 months after the first scheduled class.

https://www.court16.com/tennis-clubs/downtown-brooklyn

Playwell Brooklyn- 5 Open Play Passes item
Playwell Brooklyn- 5 Open Play Passes
$50

Starting bid

Retail $45 per class/$225 for 5 Open Play classes

PlayWell Brooklyn is an inclusive play space for both neurodivergent and neurotypical kids and their families to have fun while developing social skills and fitness.

Located in Gowanus

https://www.playwellbrooklyn.com/

Resilient Mind Psychotherapy- Complimentary Enrollment item
Resilient Mind Psychotherapy- Complimentary Enrollment
$25

Starting bid

Complimentary Enrollment in a Therapeutic Children’s


one complimentary enrollment in the Rhythms & Regulation (R&R;) ongoing group children’s psychotherapy program as a special prize for our fundraiser winner.


Rhythms & Regulation is a fun, supportive, and engaging group children’s psychotherapy

experience grounded in music therapy. The group is designed to help children build emotional

awareness, strengthen self-regulation skills, and explore healthy, creative self-expression through music and movement.


Sessions are facilitated by Phyllis Li, Licensed Creative Arts Therapist (LP), in a warm and nurturing environment that encourages connection, rhythm, and shared experience. No prior musical experience is needed—just curiosity and a willingness to explore.


This complimentary enrollment allows the winning child to join an established, ongoing therapeutic

group and benefit from consistent, developmentally appropriate group psychotherapy alongside

peers.


Group Details

Mondays • 5:00–6:00 PM

Ages 6–9

Rhythms & Regulation


Group Children’s Psychotherapy • Music Therapy–Based


https://resilient-mind.com/group-therapy/

Work Heights Co-Working 10 Day Pass Pack item
Work Heights Co-Working 10 Day Pass Pack
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $345


Work Heights Co-Working 10 Day Pass Pack


Various Brooklyn Locations


https://www.workheights.com/


The 10 Day Pass Pack grants a member 10 days worth of access to our coworking spaces. Members will also receive credits to reserve our meeting rooms if they would like to host guests. These days last for one year.

Hapik Climbing Gym- Family Climbing Pass item
Hapik Climbing Gym- Family Climbing Pass item
Hapik Climbing Gym- Family Climbing Pass
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $122.26


Valid for three climbers, with at least one being an adult. This pass holds a value of $122.26 and grants the recipient and three companions access to climbing for up to 90 minutes at Hapik Industry City.


https://hapik.us/your-center/industry-city-brooklyn-ny

The Gentleman's Standard- Standard Men's Haircut item
The Gentleman's Standard- Standard Men's Haircut
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $65


Standard cut does not include beard clean-up

240 Kent Ave, Bklyn NY 11249


https://booksy.com/en-us/456726_the-gentlemen-s-standard-barber-studio_barber-shop_29902_brooklyn#ba_s=seo

Urban Air Adventure Park- Two Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park- Two Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $88


4422 2nd Ave

Brooklyn, New York 11232

(Sunset Park/Industry City)


https://www.urbanair.com/new-york-brooklyn/

Vacation home in Melbourne, Australia item
Vacation home in Melbourne, Australia
$200

Starting bid

2 Week Stay at our 2-Bed vacation
condo in the Brunswick neighborhood of
Melbourne, Australia!


If you can get your family there,
we'll put you up!


It's a sunny 7th floor 2 bed, 1 bath condo
with a balcony overlooking a park.
Sleeps 6-7 people. There is also a large
shared rooftop terrace with
BBQ grill and seating.


Within easy tram/train ride to
downtown Melbourne.
Close to parks, restaurants,
fun things to do!


Learn more: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGtHhTK8m8/M34FAsZxjqNqf7fPtP2Zvw/view

4 hours of Personal Assistant service item
4 hours of Personal Assistant service
$75

Starting bid

Offering 4 hours of Personal Assistant service.


How many times a day do we say to ourselves, "AH, I NEED AN ASSISTANT!!!!"? If you're like me, it's at least 4! You're in luck, because YOU could HAVE ONE! I'm offering you 4 hours of my personal assistant services, all in one chunk of time or split between projects. As an Off-Broadway performer, I've had the opportunity to learn many skills in many gigs in between auditions and rehearsals, all of which have paid me handsomely more than most directors! Available Services: -Kids Birthday Party Entertainer/Activity Host -Personal/Home Organization -Personal Chef/Food Prep -Cake Decorator -Event Planner and Host -Personal Shopper/Running Errands -Travel Planner -Scrapbook Creation/Photo Organizing -Graphic Design -Gardening/Plant Care ...and more! Just ask!

Good Time Pilates- 3 class pack item
Good Time Pilates- 3 class pack
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $95


Locations in: Gowanus, Boreum Hill and Lower East Side


https://www.goodtimepilates.com/

BRIC - Friend Level Membership item
BRIC - Friend Level Membership
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $300


-Friend Level Membership includes:

-20% discount at the BRIC Cafe, on all BRIC merch, and media classes

-Expedited member check-in, reserved seating, and tent access for 2 to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

-2 complimentary tickets to a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit show, plus member pre-sale for all benefit shows

-4 guest passes for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! free shows

-Priority booking and discounted tickets for BRIC JazzFest

-Annual summer limited-edition merch


https://bricartsmedia.org/about/support/membership-2/#300-friend

Custom Birthday Cake item
Custom Birthday Cake item
Custom Birthday Cake
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150


Custom Birthday Cake by Chandler Miranda


Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders


https://www.instagram.com/cakemeawaybk/



Class Birthday Celebration Cupcakes item
Class Birthday Celebration Cupcakes item
Class Birthday Celebration Cupcakes item
Class Birthday Celebration Cupcakes
$30

Starting bid

Value $100


Custom Cupcakes by Chandler Miranda for a class birthday celebration!


Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders


https://www.instagram.com/cakemeawaybk/

Bento Cake item
Bento Cake item
Bento Cake
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50


Custom Bento Cake by Chandler Miranda


Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders


https://www.instagram.com/cakemeawaybk/

Cookie Cake item
Cookie Cake
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50


Custom Cookie Cake by Chandler Miranda


Must provide 2 weeks notice for all orders


https://www.instagram.com/cakemeawaybk/

AYA Experience Package- Travel/Event or Interior Design item
AYA Experience Package- Travel/Event or Interior Design
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $500


Choose between two AYA consulting packages from As You Are Consulting Group-


AYA is donating a customized “Experience Package” designed to bring creativity, inspiration, and joy to the

winning bidder. Each package reflects our commitment to service excellence, personalization, and

community engagement.


Service Options

Option 1: Travel & Events Planning Package (Retail Value: $500)


Includes:

- One (1) personalized planning consultation (up to 90 minutes)

- Customized travel or event concept

- Curated itinerary or event outline

- Vendor and resource recommendations

- Budget guidance and planning support

- One (1) follow-up refinement session


Does Not Include:

- Booking or transaction fees

- Direct payments to vendors

- Travel or accommodation costs

- Full-service concierge management

- On-site coordination or staffing

Ideal For: Weekend getaways, milestone celebrations, family trips, anniversaries, birthdays, and special occasion

planning.


Option 2: Interior Design & Styling Consultation (Retail Value: $500)


Includes:

- One (1) professional design consultation (virtual or in-person within service area)

- Design guidance for up to two (2) rooms or one (1) small living space

- Color palette and style direction

- Layout and décor recommendations

- Curated shopping and resource list

- Digital design summary and next-step guide


Does Not Include:

- Furniture or décor purchasing

- Installation or assembly services

- Renovation or construction planning

- Contractor coordination

- Full-home redesign services


Ideal For:

Living room refreshes, bedroom updates, home offices, apartment setup, or small-space styling.


Service Parameters & Redemption Terms

This AYA Experience Package is intended for personal, non-commercial use and is limited to the scope

outlined above. Services are provided through consultation and professional guidance and do not include

direct purchasing, booking, or financial management. The winning bidder must redeem the package within

twelve (12) months of the auction date. All services are subject to availability and scheduling. Additional

services outside of the included scope may be requested and will be quoted separately. AYA reserves the

right to modify service delivery format (virtual or in-person) based on location, availability, and operational

considerations.

https://asyourareconsultinggroup.com/

Solidarity & Care: Domestic Worker Activism in New York City item
Solidarity & Care: Domestic Worker Activism in New York City
$10

Starting bid

Retail Value: $100


Solidarity & Care: Domestic Worker Activism in New York City a book by Alana Lee Glaser


https://www.amazon.com/Solidarity-Care-Domestic-Worker-Activism/dp/1439922454


The members of the Domestic Workers United (DWU) organization—immigrant women of color employed as nannies, caregivers, and housekeepers in New York City—formed to fight for dignity and respect and to “bring meaningful change” to their work. Alana Lee Glaser examines the process of how these domestic workers organized against precarity, isolation, and exploitation to help pass the 2010 New York State Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, the first labor law in the United States protecting in-home workers.
 
Solidarity & Care examines the political mobilization of diverse care workers who joined together and supported one another through education, protests, lobbying, and storytelling. Domestic work activists used narrative and emotional appeals to build a coalition of religious communities, employers of domestic workers, labor union members, and politicians to first pass and then to enforce the new law.
 
Through oral history interviews, as well as ethnographic observation during DWU meetings and protest actions, Glaser chronicles how these women fought (and continue to fight) to improve working conditions. She also illustrates how they endure racism, punitive immigration laws, on-the-job indignities, and unemployment that can result in eviction and food insecurity.
 
The lessons from Solidarity & Care along with the DWU’s precedent-setting legislative success have applications to workers across industries.
 
All royalties will go directly to the Domestic Workers United


$150 Gift Certificate to The Lonesome Club item
$150 Gift Certificate to The Lonesome Club
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $150

The Lonesome Club

Bar and Restaurant in Windsor Terrace


https://www.thelonesomeclub.com/

2 Nights at a Vacation Home Near Livingston Manor, NY item
2 Nights at a Vacation Home Near Livingston Manor, NY
$100

Starting bid

Upstate house near Livingston manor, NY


-2 nights

-max 4 people

- to be redeemed in 2026, no holidays available


https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1120926538087253055?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76

Sanctuary School by Chandler Miranda item
Sanctuary School by Chandler Miranda
$10

Starting bid

Retail Value: $35


Sanctuary School


Innovating to Empower Immigrant Youth

by Chandler Patton Miranda


Afterword by Carola Suárez-Orozco


https://hep.gse.harvard.edu/9798895570098/sanctuary-school/


A compassionate examination of a topic of urgent concern in US education
 
In Sanctuary School, Chandler Patton Miranda highlights the many ways that K–12 schools can provide safe educational spaces and relevant, responsive resources for immigrant students. Miranda prompts educators to think beyond the baseline definition of sanctuary schools as protective institutions that practice legally supported noncooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities. She envisions a whole-school approach to sanctuary that empowers marginalized students, including immigrant, migrant, and undocumented youth, via radical welcoming and innovation.

In this timely book, Miranda issues a call to action for educators and school leadership to create school spaces where immigrant youth can find belonging even in an era of increased anti-immigrant rhetoric. This ethnographic work examines effective moves made at a New York City public high school during a pivotal and turbulent period in US immigration politics: the first presidential administration of Donald J. Trump. A forward-looking conclusion equips educators with radical mindset shifts and actionable strategies to navigate a second Trump presidency and an uncertain future for immigrant students. 

Among other takeaways, Miranda urges educational leaders to align school policy and hiring practices to promote a school culture that nurtures curiosity and ensures that the social and emotional needs of students are being met. This necessary book serves as a blueprint for educators, families, and students to organize within and outside the school community to secure positive outcomes for immigrant students.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden item
Brooklyn Botanic Garden
$10

Starting bid

Two Tickets to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) Tier 1 Membership (1 Year) item
BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) Tier 1 Membership (1 Year)
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $100


Engage with all that BAM has to offer: movies and performances, stages and screens.


Your complimentary membership includes benefits at BAM Rose Cinemas as well as half off same-day tickets for live performances. You’ll also get advance access to tickets, free

popcorn every first Friday of the month, discounted cinema tickets, 20% off during member discount periods,10% off at BAM Cafe and local restaurants, and more.


https://www.bam.org/membership


Activation Deadline: March 21, 2007

Pair of Tickets to Tuesday-Thursday performance at BAM item
Pair of Tickets to Tuesday-Thursday performance at BAM
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $150


A pair of tickets to select Tuesday through Thursday performances from the 2026 Winter/Spring season or the Fall 2026 Next Wave Festival


Tickets are subject to availability and BAM determines the performances with available tickets.


https://www.bam.org



Center for Fiction Dual Membership (1 year) item
Center for Fiction Dual Membership (1 year)
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $335


Located across Flatbush Ave from BE 456!


https://centerforfiction.org/shop/general-membership/


Support storytelling in all its forms. Become an annual member of The Center for Fiction and enjoy access to our Library collection and second-floor member spaces, including our lounge and outdoor terrace, discounts at our Bookstore and Café & Bar, exclusive invitations, and much more.

  • Access to Member Spaces
    Visit our tech-free Reading Room, tech-friendly Lounge, and outdoor Terrace with up to three guests per month
  • Library Borrowing Privileges
    Browse and borrow from our circulating collection of classic and contemporary fiction
  • Year-Round Discounts
    10% off Bookstore and Café-Bar purchases, event tickets, writing workshops, and reading groups
  • Exclusive Member Previews
    Early access to new reading groups, writing workshops, and special events
  • Members-Only Book Club
    Free monthly afternoon reading group led by our Head Librarian, Allison Escoto
  • Sister Libraries
    Visit institutions in the Membership Libraries Group up to five times per year
  • Members-Only Invitations
    Invitations to members-only social events throughout the year


Dual memberships are for two people living at a single address

Marc Jacobs Cross Body Red Purse (New) item
Marc Jacobs Cross Body Red Purse (New) item
Marc Jacobs Cross Body Red Purse (New) item
Marc Jacobs Cross Body Red Purse (New)
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $328


Marc Jacobs Cross Body Red Purse (New)


Comes with Marc Jacobs dust bag


7in L x 2in D x 4in H

New Victory Theater- 2 Ticket Vouchers item
New Victory Theater- 2 Ticket Vouchers
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $94 ($47 each)


2 ticket vouchers to a show in the 2026-27 New Victory Theater Season.


Redeem for two (2) tickets to a show in the 2026-27 New Victory Season.


https://www.newvictory.org


* Tickets subject to availability. One ticket per voucher. Voucher is non-transferrable and must be redeemed to receive a ticket. Tickets may be released 15 minutes prior to curtain. Expires June 30, 2027. *Not valid for performances December 5, 2026 through January 3, 2027.

Hand Turned Maple Bowl item
Hand Turned Maple Bowl
$20

Starting bid

Hand turned maple bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!


6 in. diameter


Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!

Hand Turned Maple Bowl with asymmetrical edge item
Hand Turned Maple Bowl with asymmetrical edge
$20

Starting bid

Hand turned maple bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!


6 in. diameter


Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!

Hand Turned Ash Bowl item
Hand Turned Ash Bowl
$20

Starting bid

Hand turned Ash bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!


7 in. diameter


Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!

Hand Turned Box Elder Bowl item
Hand Turned Box Elder Bowl
$20

Starting bid

Hand turned box elder bowl made from reclaimed trees from a 456 family's farm and made by a 456 grand parent!


7 in. diameter


Can be used as a decorative bowl, for imaginative play, small toy storage or for snacks!

Tickets and Tour of the Judd Foundation for 2 people item
Tickets and Tour of the Judd Foundation for 2 people
$40

Starting bid

BE 456 Parent will host two people for a tour of the Judd Foundation in Soho.


https://juddfoundation.org/spaces/101-spring-street/


Includes 2 tickets and a tour of the building at mutually available time.


5 classes at Gowanus Fitness item
5 classes at Gowanus Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $200


Located minutes from school - the perfect drop-off workout! Gowanus (Butler between 3rd and 4th Ave)


5 strength and conditioning workout classes


We focus on strength training in an approachable and sustainable way.

No experience required. You'll be coached and guided throughout class!


https://gowanusfitness.com/

3 personal training sessions item
3 personal training sessions
$70

Starting bid

Retail Value $300


Located minutes from school - the perfect drop-off workout! Gowanus (Butler between 3rd and 4th Ave)


3 personal training sessions with one of their Master Trainers Ivana Bolf who specializes in pre- and post-natal strength, corrective exercises, and strength

coaching. Ivana's approach blends smart programming, encouragement, and long-term mindset shifts. Ivana's bio- https://gowanusfitness.com/about)


We focus on strength training in an approachable and sustainable way.

No experience required. You'll be coached and guided throughout class!


https://gowanusfitness.com/

2 book bundle- Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have & Lawless item
2 book bundle- Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have & Lawless item
2 book bundle- Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have & Lawless
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value for two books $80


Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have (Signed Copy)


and


Lawless by Leah Litman

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/02/books/review/great-books-on-american-history-and-the-supreme-court.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share


Leading interiors stylist Mieke ten Have shares her techniques for teasing out the elements of a home that make it compelling, beautiful, and alive.


How does a renowned stylist approach personalizing a space? In this beautiful new book, Mieke ten Have identifies and explains the four principal elements that she always takes into account: Color Theory, Pattern Play, Wild and Tame, and Flowers for Living. She illustrates each of these principles with images of rooms that she has styled for such noted designers as Stephen Sills, Mario Buatta, Alberto Pinto, Rita Konig, and Victoria Hagan in a wide variety of homes and locations. Then Mieke demonstrates how she applies these concepts, season after season, in her own country home, the Barn. Rich, atmospheric images by photographer Frank Frances document the evolution of the house, capturing the distinctive light, mood, colors, tonality, and textures of each season. Both aspirational and inspirational, Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have provides countless design ideas for beautifying our surroundings throughout the year.


https://casabranca.com/products/interiors-styled-by-mieke-ten-have?srsltid=AfmBOoq6pgAPdAwuQ0MnMULVX3y15djhUzh1hInlABDzZKnOABgbDcP7


One on One Coaching Session- Jen Halpin Women's Health Coach item
One on One Coaching Session- Jen Halpin Women's Health Coach
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $150


Need help navigating your midlife health strategy during peri/menopause?


This one-on-one coaching session customized to YOU includes nutrition, supplements, sleep, movement/strength training, and HRT/hormonal guidance. The coaching session is one hour long and will be scheduled in person or virtually at an agreed time and place.


Jen Halpin is a Women’s Health Coach (INHC) and fitness instructor with Move. Run. Play. focusing on Walk/Run and Get Started programs. She began her career programming the Saturday morning cartoons on ABC. Last year, Jen started a local Women's Health affinity group for community support and organized programming including a screening of the PBS Documentary The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause and a Guided Meditation workshop. 


https://www.instagram.com/jenhalpin_inhc/

4 Hours of Birth Planning or Doula Education item
4 Hours of Birth Planning or Doula Education
$50

Starting bid

Work with parent and doula Megan Opeña for 4 hours planning for a birth or learning about a career as a doula.


Includes a 25% discount if book Megan as your doula.

Greenlight Book Store- $100 Gift Certificate item
Greenlight Book Store- $100 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Greenlight Bookstore located in Fort Greene Brooklyn

https://greenlightbookstore.com/

Shake Shack $25 Gift Card item
Shake Shack $25 Gift Card item
Shake Shack $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Shake Shack $25 Gift Card


This card can be redeemed on App and Web, as well as for orders placed via Kiosk or with one of our cashiers.


Expiration Date: 03/21/2027 

Baba Cool $25 Gift Card item
Baba Cool $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Retail Value: $25


$25 to spend at Baba Cool, just across Flatbush from BE 456!


https://www.babacoolbk.com/

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