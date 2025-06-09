Be A Cleveland Film Hero: A GCFC Fan Celebration - Theater 10

Valued at $100 & Includes: Reserved Seating for 1 guest, 1 Raffle entry to win exclusive rare Superman art, autographed by James Gunn, David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan, or other Superman-themed prizes (winners drawn July 14th), 1 t-shirt, designed by GV Art + Design, Catering provided by Famous Dave's, Access to photo ops with cosplayers, View exclusive items from Cleveland Public Library’s exhibit "The Superman Homecoming: The Heritage of Ohio’s Own Superhero", & more!