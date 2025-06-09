Be A Cleveland Film Hero: Utlimate Fan Raffle

Enter to win one item. All raffle entries will be included in a single prize pool. Winners will be drawn at random, one at a time, and assigned prizes in the order they are drawn. Specific prizes cannot be selected in advance
Enter to win one item. All raffle entries will be included in a single prize pool. Winners will be drawn at random, one at a time, and assigned prizes in the order they are drawn. Specific prizes cannot be selected in advance
Five Raffle Entries
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Five entries to win. All raffle entries will be included in a single prize pool. Winners will be drawn at random, one at a time, and assigned prizes in the order they are drawn. Specific prizes cannot be selected in advance
Five entries to win. All raffle entries will be included in a single prize pool. Winners will be drawn at random, one at a time, and assigned prizes in the order they are drawn. Specific prizes cannot be selected in advance
Add a donation for Greater Cleveland Film Commission
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!