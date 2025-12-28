Hosted by

Brainerd American Legion Post 255

Be A Madi Silent Auction

1. Bakken Museum item
$20

Starting bid

5- Museum admission passes

2. Yeti Set and Visa Gift Card
$400

Starting bid

$500 VISA GC Donated by

Build-All Lumber

Camo Set of Yeti Flask and Yeti Shot Glass

3.Brainerd American Legion GC
$25

Starting bid

$50 GC Brainerd American Legion

4. Breezy Point Resort-Docksider
$25

Starting bid

$50 GC Dockersider

5. Build-All Lumber Gift set item
5. Build-All Lumber Gift set
$85

Starting bid

Build-All Lumber gift box and cooler $100 Visa GC's

6. Great Wolf Lodge and WaterPark
$75

Starting bid

1 Night Stay

4 Waterpark Passes

7. Childrens Theatre Company
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets to a 2026 performance

8.Bose Portable Speaker
$35

Starting bid

Bose Speaker

donated by Costco & Finnegan Family

9. Dough Bro's and Hatched
$15

Starting bid

-Be a Madi Personalized Yeti Tumber

-L- Long Sleeve Shirt

-XL- Long Sleeve Shirt

-$25 GC


10. Golden Eagle Tatto
$75

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate

11. Gravel Pit Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

Golf for 4 and Carts for 2026 Season

12.Great lakes Aquarium
$20

Starting bid

4- Aquarium Passes

13. Ronneberg Built
$100

Starting bid

Ronneberg Built: 

One (1) Full Day of Labor with Three (3) Professional Carpenters.

Includes up to 8 hours of general handyman labor. Materials not included. $1500 Value.

14.Holiday Inn- 3 Bears water park
$25

Starting bid

4-water park passes

15.Kwik Trip GC
$10

Starting bid

1- $25 Kwik Trip GC

16.Kwik Trip GC
$10

Starting bid

1- $25 Kwik Trip GC

17.Kwik Trip GC
$10

Starting bid

1- $25 Kwik Trip GC

18.Kwik Trip GC
$10

Starting bid

1- $25 Kwik Trip GC

19. Noahs Ark Water Park
$50

Starting bid

4- General admission tickets for Noah's Ark Water Park - Wisconsin Dells

20. Skigull
$50

Starting bid

8 Hour tubing Punch Pass

$185

Starting bid

Mike Eruzione

1980 US Olympic Hockey Team

Hand Signed 3'x5' American Flag with "Miracle on Ice" Inscription

22.Dino Cicarelli Jersey
$185

Starting bid

Dino Cicarelli

North Stars Legend

Hand Signed Jersey

23.David Ankrum Star Wars Metal Sign
$150

Starting bid

David Ankrum

"Wedge" Hand Signed Star Wars Metal Sign with Inscriptions

24. MN ZOO
$25

Starting bid

4- passes MN Zoo

25. Fleet Farm GC
$50

Starting bid

$100 Fleet Farm Gift Card

Donated by

Gallaway Family

26.CTC Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

CTC Bogg bag, Hat, picnic blanket and RTIC mugg

27. R.E.D. Friday T-shirt
$12

Starting bid

DONATED By SEMPER TRY PODCAST Remember Everyone Deployed T-shirt you choose size. Shirt will be mailed or can be picked up. Will be available towards end of February

28. R.E.D. Friday T-shirt
$12

Starting bid

DONATED By SEMPER TRY PODCAST Remember Everyone Deployed T-shirt you choose size. Shirt will be mailed or can be picked up. Will be available towards end of February

29.ICE fishing tip up
$30

Starting bid

Invented & Donated by: Levi Christianson $70 value

30.Windows I can see thru
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Casey Christianson $200 window washing service

31.Say NO to pest
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Chad Christianson

Pest Control service of their choice ($100-$400 Value)

32.Eagle Rare Bourbon
$30

Starting bid

$30 Westside Liquor Gift Card and Bottle of Eagle Rare Bourbon

Donated by Westside Liquor

