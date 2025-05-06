The Diaspora Impact, Inc - Unite, Empower, and Transform Africa Together!

Support Diaspora Impact as a Platinum Member and have exclusive access, leadership roles, premium benefits such as opportunity to use of our platform to raise funds for your own NGO or suggest an NGO to raise tax deductible contributions to achieve your goals.

Support Diaspora Impact as a Platinum Member and have exclusive access, leadership roles, premium benefits such as opportunity to use of our platform to raise funds for your own NGO or suggest an NGO to raise tax deductible contributions to achieve your goals.

seeMoreDetailsMobile