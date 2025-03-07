Be a Rising Star Sponsor 2025

If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official T-Shirt sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Belt Buckle Sponsorship
$500
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Belt Buckle sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a business to sponsor! But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Great Wolf Lodge Raffle Sponsorship
$450
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Great Wolf Lodge Raffle sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Carnival Sponsorship
$400
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Carnival sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Moon Bounce Sponsorship
$400
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Moon Bounce sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Sound System Sponsorship
$300
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Sound System sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes . But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Rider Medallions
$300
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Rider Medallions sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Event Pamphlets
$200
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Pamphlet sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Back Numbers
$100
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official Back Number sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsors will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes! But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
Best Dress Cowgirl/Cowboy Trophies
$150
If this is corporate sponsorship you will be the official
Best Dress Cowboy/Cowgirl Trophies sponsor displayed at the event, as well as securing a FREE vendor spot at the race if you so choose. Corporate sponsor will have their logos on the back of our Barrel Race T-shirts, presented at the event, in the pamphlet & on our website! We are also asking any corporate sponsors to bring a banner to hang in the arena for the day of the event. You will also be receiving a charity receipt for tax purposes. But please keep in mind you do you not need to be corporate or a small business to sponsor!
