Sound of Humanity Productions ™ Logo Launch Party!

2025 Change Agent

Membership:

Includes (1) LOGO T-SHIRT, shipping included in the contiguous US. For International, HI, and AK, additional costs may apply. Introducing the Exclusive based on donation. Opportunity to purchase and include in the original purchase additional items available for an extra fee, ONLY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.





Could you hurry, as quantities are limited? Additional orders may be affected by tariffs, which can be reflected in price fluctuations.