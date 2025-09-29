Sound of Humanity Productions ™ Logo Launch Party!

Offered by
Valid for one year
Basic Membership - $1. Minimum donation, no other requirements. The choice of a recurring monthly donation or a one-time donation is initially set to renew automatically.
Producer level includes all perks available to general membership. Opportunities to access limited-edition screenings and merchandise are on a first-come, first-served basis.
2025 Change Agent
Includes (1) LOGO T-SHIRT, shipping included in the contiguous US. For International, HI, and AK, additional costs may apply. Introducing the Exclusive based on donation. Opportunity to purchase and include in the original purchase additional items available for an extra fee, ONLY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
Could you hurry, as quantities are limited? Additional orders may be affected by tariffs, which can be reflected in price fluctuations.
$
