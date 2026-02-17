Be a Vendor at the Blessing of the Combines

About this event
Standard 10x10 space for for-profit exhibitors. Change quantity for a larger space (up to 3 paralell spaces).
Space for for-profit food vendor. Typically an oversized space in the "food area" and food trucks. We reserve the right to cancel food vendors to avoid duplication. Email blesscombines@gmail.com to confirm your menu.
Note: All food vendors must have the Worcester County Certified Operator class certificate and apply for a temporary event food permit. https://www.worcesterhealth.org/protect-menu/temporary-food-program
No cost space for area not-for-profits such as churches, civic organizations, and school groups.
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