Downtown Snow Hill Inc

Hosted by

Downtown Snow Hill Inc

About this event

Be a Vendor at the Blessing of the Combines

Snow Hill

MD 21863, USA

for-profit Vendor space
$50

Standard 10x10 space for for-profit exhibitors. Change quantity for a larger space (up to 3 paralell spaces).

Food Vendor
$100

Space for for-profit food vendor. Typically an oversized space in the "food area" and food trucks. We reserve the right to cancel food vendors to avoid duplication. Email blesscombines@gmail.com to confirm your menu.

Note: All food vendors must have the Worcester County Certified Operator class certificate and apply for a temporary event food permit. https://www.worcesterhealth.org/protect-menu/temporary-food-program

Not-for-profit or Community group
Free

No cost space for area not-for-profits such as churches, civic organizations, and school groups.

Add a donation for Downtown Snow Hill Inc

$

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