Hillel of San Luis Obispo
Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival - Vendors & Booths
Mitchell Park
1400 Osos St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
Vendor sign-up fee
$36
Use this option if you will be selling items at the festival. (Be sure to choose "other" on the checkout page to avoid processing fees)
Use this option if you will be selling items at the festival. (Be sure to choose "other" on the checkout page to avoid processing fees)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Informational/Educational Table
free
Use this option if you are a Jewish organization, synagogue, or educational group who will be at the festival
Use this option if you are a Jewish organization, synagogue, or educational group who will be at the festival
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout