Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival - Vendors & Booths

Mitchell Park

1400 Osos St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

Vendor sign-up fee
$36
Use this option if you will be selling items at the festival. (Be sure to choose "other" on the checkout page to avoid processing fees)
Informational/Educational Table
free
Use this option if you are a Jewish organization, synagogue, or educational group who will be at the festival
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing