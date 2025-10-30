Be an art pARTner!!

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
🎨 Contributor — $500
Our entry-level partnership for local businesses who believe in “Art for All.”
Includes all universal benefits plus:
Valid until May 14, 2027
🌿 Supporter — $1,000
Helps sustain our busy spring season of community events.
Includes all Contributor benefits plus:
Valid until May 14, 2027
🌼 Enthusiast — $2,500
For businesses ready to make an even greater impact throughout the year.
Includes all Supporter benefits plus:
Valid until May 14, 2027
🌟 Premier Partner — $5,000
A leadership level for those committed to year-round visibility and community impact.
Includes all Enthusiast benefits plus:
Valid until May 14, 2027
🌈 Visionary Partner — $10,000+
Our highest level of partnership for businesses creating a transformational impact through the arts.
Includes all Premier Partner benefits plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!