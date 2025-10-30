Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

Offered by

Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

About the memberships

Be an art pARTner!!

Contributor
$500

Valid until May 14, 2027

🎨 Contributor — $500
Our entry-level partnership for local businesses who believe in “Art for All.”
Includes all universal benefits plus:

  • Recognition as a Contributor Partner in MWCA’s annual donor listing
Supporter
$1,000

Valid until May 14, 2027

🌿 Supporter — $1,000
Helps sustain our busy spring season of community events.
Includes all Contributor benefits plus:

  • Sponsorship recognition for two spring events
  • Logo featured on event promotions, signage, and social media
  • Two tickets to each Spring Event
  • One newsletter feature
Enthusiast
$2,500

Valid until May 14, 2027

🌼 Enthusiast — $2,500
For businesses ready to make an even greater impact throughout the year.
Includes all Supporter benefits plus:

  • Hyperlink on MWCA’s homepage
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage, printed materials, and press releases
  • Featured “Sponsor Spotlight” post on social media
  • Two newsletter features per year
  • Two tickets to every major fundraising event
Premier Partner
$5,000

Valid until May 14, 2027

🌟 Premier Partner — $5,000
A leadership level for those committed to year-round visibility and community impact.
Includes all Enthusiast benefits plus:

  • Year-round recognition on signage, website, and event programs
  • Four tickets to each major fundraising event
  • Personalized social media and website feature highlighting your community support
  • Presenting sponsor at our Members Art Show
  • Logo & hyperlink in every MWCA newsletter (36+ per year to 2,000+ subscribers!)
Visionary Partner
$10,000

Valid until May 14, 2027

🌈 Visionary Partner — $10,000+
Our highest level of partnership for businesses creating a transformational impact through the arts.
Includes all Premier Partner benefits plus:

  • Presenting Sponsor of our Regional Juried Show
  • Personalized press release & feature story celebrating your support
  • Four newsletter features per year
  • Recognition at all major fundraisers
Add a donation for Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

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