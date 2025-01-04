BE Beautiful

Hosted by

BE Beautiful

About this event

Add a donation for BE Beautiful

$

Sales closed

BE Beautiful Brunch!

3907 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd

Pearland, TX 77584, USA

Individual Ticket
$25
For just $25, your ticket unlocks an unforgettable experience and all the following incredible perks: -Two drink tickets (1 ticket = 1 drink, your choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic) -A fabulous BE Beautiful swag bag packed with exclusive goodies -A chance to win exciting prizes with your raffle ticket -Unlimited appetizers to keep you satisfied -An indulgent dessert table to satisfy your sweet cravings
Bundle Tickets (4 for $80)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This bundle includes 4 tickets for you + your homegirls and save some $$ For just $80, your 4 tickets unlock an unforgettable experience and all the following incredible perks: -Two drink tickets per person (1 ticket = 1 drink, your choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic) -A fabulous BE Beautiful swag bag packed with exclusive goodies -A chance to win exciting prizes with your raffle ticket -Unlimited appetizers to keep you satisfied -An indulgent dessert table to satisfy your sweet cravings
Vendor Ticket
$50
For just $50, your vendor spot includes: - Access to over 100+ women eager to discover businesses like yours - A prime location within the event space - A table with a personalized table topper to showcase your brand - Two drink tickets (1 ticket = 1 drink, alcoholic or non-alcoholic) - An exclusive opportunity to share your story and let attendees know why your business is the perfect partner on their self-care journey

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!