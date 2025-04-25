BE InSpirEd 2025-26

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Please select this option if you'd like to set up a payment plan with the office (monthly/quarterly/semi-annually), and/or to pay via check.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes: Tuition for BE InSpirEd, which meets every Sunday morning and includes a bagel breakfast for all family members, one Sunday a month outdoors, all books, materials and subscriptions.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes: Tuition for BE InSpirEd, which meets every Sunday morning and includes a bagel breakfast for all family members, one Sunday a month outdoors, all books, materials and subscriptions.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes: Tuition for BE InSpirEd, which meets every Sunday morning and includes a bagel breakfast for all family members, one Sunday a month outdoors, all books, materials and subscriptions, as well as weekly Hebrew sessions, online, with a Beth El instructor.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes: Tuition for BE InSpirEd, which meets every Sunday morning and includes a bagel breakfast for all family members, one Sunday a month outdoors, all books, materials and subscriptions, as well as weekly Hebrew sessions, online, with a Beth El instructor.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
No matter what grade your kids are in, and if you are an existing or new member of Beth El, finances should NEVER stand between your family and Jewish education. If you'd like to enroll in the school and would like to explore an abatement, please select this option and we will reach out to you and work it out.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing