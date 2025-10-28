Hosted by

Be Like Austin

About this event

Be Like Austin Golf Outing 2026

Chalet Hills Golf Club 943 Rawson Bridge Rd

Cary, IL 60013, USA

Single Golfer Registration
$125

Registration includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner.

Ball Drop is NOT included in registration.

Foursome Registration
$500

Foursome Registration includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner for 4 golfers. BALL DROP is not included in registration.

Hole Sponsor
$100

$100 donation to sponsor a hole at the event. This includes signage for the sponsoring family or business. Be Like Austin will reach out to you to share more details!

Add a donation for Be Like Austin

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!