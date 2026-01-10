Be Mine and Shine Daughter Date Night

Add a little extra shine to your night with our Mini Glam Valentine Bundle. Packed in a pint sized iridescent tote bag, this sweet add-on includes two hair brushes, lippy stuff, a handheld mirror, a claw clip, and hand lotion. Everything needed for quick touch-ups, photo booth moments, and feeling extra confident on the dance floor.





The Mini Glam Valentine Bundle is the perfect way to make Be Mine & Shine even more special. Limited quantities available, so grab yours while they last.