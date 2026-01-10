Be Mine and Shine Daughter Date Night

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About this event
This ticket includes admission for one adult and one child to the Be mine and Shine Dance. Enjoy a magical evening filled with fun, laughter, and memories to cherish!
Select the number of tickets for each additional child who will be joining the fun at the Be Mine and Shine Dance.
Add a little extra shine to your night with our Mini Glam Valentine Bundle. Packed in a pint sized iridescent tote bag, this sweet add-on includes two hair brushes, lippy stuff, a handheld mirror, a claw clip, and hand lotion. Everything needed for quick touch-ups, photo booth moments, and feeling extra confident on the dance floor.
The Mini Glam Valentine Bundle is the perfect way to make Be Mine & Shine even more special. Limited quantities available, so grab yours while they last.
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