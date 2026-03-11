G3 Life Applications Inc

Hosted by

G3 Life Applications Inc

About this event

Be More Program 2026 Session 2 (Saturdays Only)

5107 N 22nd St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

Early Bird Registration (1st - 8th Grade)
$75

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week.

Parents should be able to:

• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected

Be More RSVP (1 & 2nd Grade)
$150

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week.

Parents should be able to:

• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected

Be More RSVP (3rd - 5th Grade)
$150

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week.

Parents should be able to:

• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected

Be More RSVP (6th - 8th Grade)
$150

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week.

Parents should be able to:

• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected

Volunteers (High School)
Free

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