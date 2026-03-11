Be More Program 2026 Session 2 (Saturdays Only)

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About this event
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week.
Parents should be able to:
• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week.
Parents should be able to:
• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week.
Parents should be able to:
• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week.
Parents should be able to:
• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!