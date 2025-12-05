"Be My Date" BINGO NIGHT with your Valentine or Galentine

Hosted by
About this event
~ Admission to unreserved seating
~ 1 game book (10 games)
~ 1 door prize ticket
~ Meal included
~ Reserved table for 8
~ 8 game books
~ 8 door prize tickets
~ 8 Meals included
~ Reserved table for 8 with game cards for each game
~ Name and/or logo on digital and social media advertising
~16 door prize tickets
~ 8 Meals included
~ Gifts for each player at the table
~ 1 extra Finale Game Card for each player
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!