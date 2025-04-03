Be One Ministries Torah Scroll Silent Auction

Size: 16x20 Medium: Acrylic Framed Original painting. Mathew 28:1-8; John 14:6 On this day after Shabbat, as it began to dawn Miriam, Magdala and the other Miriam came to look at the tomb and to anoint the body of Yeshua with spices. Not knowing how they would role away the massive stone that blocked the tomb, they only were doing a customary Jewish practice with love to honor their Lord. Suddenly there was a great earthquake and an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and rolled back the stone and sat on it. The Angel said "He is not here, for He is Risen!" These women were the first to share the news that Yeshua He himself said " The Son of Man is about to be betrayed into the hands of men, and they will kill Him and on the third day, He will be raised up. " May this piece remind you that it is ONLY when we seek, "I AM WHO I AM", the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob, that ADONAI can Make The Way for us through the Unblemished Lamb because He said " I am the way, the truth and the life! No one comes to the Father except through Me. If you have come to know Me, you will know my Father also. From now on, you do know Him and have seen Him." Hallelujah! Yeshua Hamashiach has shown and done many miracles in my life, I pray you will allow Him to do the same for you.

Size: 16x20 Medium: Acrylic Framed Original painting. Mathew 28:1-8; John 14:6 On this day after Shabbat, as it began to dawn Miriam, Magdala and the other Miriam came to look at the tomb and to anoint the body of Yeshua with spices. Not knowing how they would role away the massive stone that blocked the tomb, they only were doing a customary Jewish practice with love to honor their Lord. Suddenly there was a great earthquake and an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and rolled back the stone and sat on it. The Angel said "He is not here, for He is Risen!" These women were the first to share the news that Yeshua He himself said " The Son of Man is about to be betrayed into the hands of men, and they will kill Him and on the third day, He will be raised up. " May this piece remind you that it is ONLY when we seek, "I AM WHO I AM", the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob, that ADONAI can Make The Way for us through the Unblemished Lamb because He said " I am the way, the truth and the life! No one comes to the Father except through Me. If you have come to know Me, you will know my Father also. From now on, you do know Him and have seen Him." Hallelujah! Yeshua Hamashiach has shown and done many miracles in my life, I pray you will allow Him to do the same for you.

More details...