Be One Ministries Torah Scroll Silent Auction

Size: 16x20
Medium: Acrylic
Framed Original painting
Exodus 3:1-6
In each painting I felt the presence of the Lord. It was HIM that guided my hands as I painted.
The burning bush was where Moses first encountered the presence of God—fire on the mountain, a call to destiny. He stood there alone with sheep, unaware that he would one day return not with a flock, but with a nation. What started out as seeking God, turned into the The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob calling his name. We also are called by God, as He waits to hear our "Hineni Here I am". I AM WHO I AM reveals himself asking Moses to remove his sandals for he is on "Holy Ground".
This moment speaks to all of us. What begins as a solitary calling can unfold into something far greater than we imagine when we seek and then obey. The fire that ignites in one heart can lead multitudes to freedom.
May this piece remind you that every calling begins with a spark—and that God’s presence goes before us, leading us to something far beyond ourselves.
ADONAI makes a The Way
Size: 16x20
Medium: Acrylic
Framed Original painting.
Exodus 14:21-22
In each painting I felt the presence of the Lord. It was HIM that guided my hands as I painted.
The parting of the Red Sea was only possible through Moses obedience to the instruction of God. As he stretched out his hand over the sea, God swept the sea back by a strong east wind all night and turned the sea into dry land, so the waters were divided. This miracle is the same miracle God does for each of us daily. When we obey his Word, and seek Him, Adonai Makes the way for our designed path for our purpose in Him. He heals our brokenness and completes us as we become more and more of a reflection of Yeshua, our Lord.
May this piece remind you that it is ONLY Adonai that Makes the Way to heal and complete our hearts to be a reflection of HIS.
YESHUA HAMASHIACH, THE TRUTH, THE WAY and THE LIFE
Size: 16x20
Medium: Acrylic
Framed Original painting.
Mathew 28:1-8; John 14:6
On this day after Shabbat, as it began to dawn Miriam, Magdala and the other Miriam came to look at the tomb and to anoint the body of Yeshua with spices. Not knowing how they would role away the massive stone that blocked the tomb, they only were doing a customary Jewish practice with love to honor their Lord. Suddenly there was a great earthquake and an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and rolled back the stone and sat on it. The Angel said "He is not here, for He is Risen!" These women were the first to share the news that Yeshua He himself said " The Son of Man is about to be betrayed into the hands of men, and they will kill Him and on the third day, He will be raised up. "
May this piece remind you that it is ONLY when we seek, "I AM WHO I AM", the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob, that ADONAI can Make The Way for us through the Unblemished Lamb because He said " I am the way, the truth and the life! No one comes to the Father except through Me. If you have come to know Me, you will know my Father also. From now on, you do know Him and have seen Him." Hallelujah! Yeshua Hamashiach has shown and done many miracles in my life, I pray you will allow Him to do the same for you.
