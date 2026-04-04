2026 Be That Miracle Fundraising Gala

About this event
General Admission. Enjoy an elegant evening of food, drinks, live music, and access to our exciting silent auction at the Be That Miracle! fundraiser. Your ticket helps support single parents and families in need through aParent Miracles.
Experience the Be That Miracle Fundraiser from some of the evening’s best seats, providing an exceptional view of the entertainment and event program. Preferred guests will also receive a special commemorative gift.
Enjoy the ultimate Be That Miracle Fundraiser experience with exclusive VIP seating offering premier views of the evening’s entertainment and program. VIP guests will also receive early access to a special meet-and-greet with our honored VIP guests, along with a commermorative gift as a token of our appreciation for your generous support.
Become a valued vendor at the Be That Miracle Fundraiser and showcase your brand in our Vendor Village while supporting a meaningful cause. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with attendees, increase visibility for your business, and help make miracles happen for families and communities in need.
Your Vendor Partnership Includes:
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A Miracle Moment can change a single parent family or a college student's destiny for a lifetime.
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Together, we create space where hope and community meet
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This gift turns survival into stability—and stress into breathing room.
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When you choose this level, you help us be the miracle in multiple homes and classrooms.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!