Aparent Miracles Inc

Hosted by

Aparent Miracles Inc

About this event

2026 Be That Miracle Fundraising Gala

1048 GA-54

Fayetteville, GA 30214, USA

General Admission
$75

General Admission. Enjoy an elegant evening of food, drinks, live music, and access to our exciting silent auction at the Be That Miracle! fundraiser. Your ticket helps support single parents and families in need through aParent Miracles.


Preferred Seating
$125

Experience the Be That Miracle Fundraiser from some of the evening’s best seats, providing an exceptional view of the entertainment and event program. Preferred guests will also receive a special commemorative gift.

VIP Experience
$175

Enjoy the ultimate Be That Miracle Fundraiser experience with exclusive VIP seating offering premier views of the evening’s entertainment and program. VIP guests will also receive early access to a special meet-and-greet with our honored VIP guests, along with a commermorative gift as a token of our appreciation for your generous support.

Be That Miracle Vendor Partner
$500

Become a valued vendor at the Be That Miracle Fundraiser and showcase your brand in our Vendor Village while supporting a meaningful cause. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with attendees, increase visibility for your business, and help make miracles happen for families and communities in need.


Your Vendor Partnership Includes:

  • Dedicated Vendor Space
  • Featured Acknowledgement During the Event Program
  • Complimentary General Admission Ticket
Bronze Sponsor - Be The First Miracle
$500

Your sponsorship provides:

  • A student book stipend for the Fall Semester
    OR
  • A single-parent family supported for one month with groceries or utilities

A Miracle Moment can change a single parent family or a college student's destiny for a lifetime.

Silver Sponsor -Be The Miracle At The Table
$1,000

Your sponsorship includes:

  • Table for 10 and sponsorship for the event
  • Direct support that helps meet essential family or student needs

Together, we create space where hope and community meet

Gold Sponsor - Be The Miracle of Stability
$1,500

Your sponsorship includes:

  • Table for 10 with preferred seating
  • 1 full month of support for a single-parent family, covering groceries and utilities

This gift turns survival into stability—and stress into breathing room.

Platinum Sponsor -Be The Miracle That Multiplies
$2,500

Your sponsorship includes:

  • VIP Table for 10
  • Event Mentions
  • Vendor Table
  • Logo on Step and Repeat
  • 3 student book stipends OR 1 month of full support for 3 single-parent families

When you choose this level, you help us be the miracle in multiple homes and classrooms.

Presenting Sponsor -Be The Miracle Game Changer
$5,000

Your sponsorship includes:

  • Event Recognition and Opportunity to Address Audience
  • Inclusion on Social Media Platforms and Event Promo
  • VIP Table for 10
  • Vendor Table
  • Logo on Step and Repeat
  • Brand materials included in VIP Gift bags and Green Room
  • 4 student book stipends OR 1 month of full support for 4 single-parent families
Add a donation for Aparent Miracles Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!