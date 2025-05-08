Be the Catalyst: Sponsor the Launch of Hope and Opportunity
Champion Sponsor
$1,000
Champion The Cause: Underwrite a high-impact conference and our overall mission; support and be at the forefront of community change. This level comes with recognition at the event, online and on all print marketing.
Power Sponsor
$500
Power A Workshop: Fund all materials and support for an intensive skill-building workshop that prepares youth for real-world challenges. This level comes with recognition in the sponsored breakout session.
Empower Sponsor
$100
Empower One Life: sponsor one youth’s full participation in a life-changing experience that unlocks potential and builds confidence.
Add a donation for The Brook Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!