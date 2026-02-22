"Be the Light" Anniversary Soiree

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Grants dinner and entry to the event
VIP ticket grants dinner and premium entry and includes 1 VIP signature themed drink ticket
2 VIP tickets; grants dinner and premium entry and includes 2 VIP signature themed drink tickets
4 VIP tickets; grants dinner and premium entry and includes 4 VIP signature themed drink tickets
8 VIP tickets; grants dinner and premium entry and includes 8 VIP signature themed drink tickets
Grants exclusive VIP AMENITIES: early entry -1 hour before event; 2 assigned parking spots, Private Suite Access before event includes hors d'oeuvres, desserts, Prosecco, Popular wine and 2 Top Shelf alcohol options. 8 VIP event tickets & 8 signature themed drink tickets, VIP entry & assigned table seating
$
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