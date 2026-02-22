365 We Thrive NFP

Hosted by

365 We Thrive NFP

About this event

"Be the Light" Anniversary Soiree

5225 S Harper Ave

Chicago, IL 60615, USA

General Admission
$90

Grants dinner and entry to the event

VIP ticket
$110

VIP ticket grants dinner and premium entry and includes 1 VIP signature themed drink ticket

VIP 2-Pack
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 VIP tickets; grants dinner and premium entry and includes 2 VIP signature themed drink tickets

VIP 4-Pack
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 VIP tickets; grants dinner and premium entry and includes 4 VIP signature themed drink tickets

VIP 8-Pack
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 VIP tickets; grants dinner and premium entry and includes 8 VIP signature themed drink tickets

COMMUNITY VIP 8-Pack
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants exclusive VIP AMENITIES: early entry -1 hour before event; 2 assigned parking spots, Private Suite Access before event includes hors d'oeuvres, desserts, Prosecco, Popular wine and 2 Top Shelf alcohol options. 8 VIP event tickets & 8 signature themed drink tickets, VIP entry & assigned table seating

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