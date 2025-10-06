Be The Light. Change the World. SpelHouse Christmas Gala

4222 Fayetteville Rd

Durham, NC 27713, USA

1867 & 1881 Sponsorship Table
$400
groupTicketCaption

This tier includes:

  • A table for (8) guests
  • Logo/name recognition on digital media
  • Logo placement at the Christmas Gala and on social media
  • Commemorative table souvenirs, including raffle tickets (8)
General Admission
$55
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

This ticket includes:

  • Admission to the Christmas Gala
  • Food and beverages
  • One raffle ticket
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing