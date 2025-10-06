Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association
Be The Light. Change the World. SpelHouse Christmas Gala
4222 Fayetteville Rd
Durham, NC 27713, USA
1867 & 1881 Sponsorship Table
$400
groupTicketCaption
This tier includes:
A table for (8) guests
Logo/name recognition on digital media
Logo placement at the Christmas Gala and on social media
Commemorative table souvenirs, including raffle tickets (8)
This tier includes:
A table for (8) guests
Logo/name recognition on digital media
Logo placement at the Christmas Gala and on social media
Commemorative table souvenirs, including raffle tickets (8)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission
$55
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
This ticket includes:
Admission to the Christmas Gala
Food and beverages
One raffle ticket
This ticket includes:
Admission to the Christmas Gala
Food and beverages
One raffle ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout