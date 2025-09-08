Be The Light Speak Up Speak Out's Silent Auction

Handmade King-Size Quilt

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this stunning handmade king-size quilt. Carefully pieced and stitched with love, this one-of-a-kind quilt combines beauty, warmth, and durability. Perfect for adding a cozy touch to your bedroom or as a treasured heirloom to pass down, this quilt is not just bedding—it’s a work of art.

Generously donated to support our cause, this quilt is both a symbol of community and a reminder of the care woven into every stitch.

Dimensions: King size (approx. 108" x 108")