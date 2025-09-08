Be The Light Speak Up Speak Out's Silent Auction

Hosted by
*Little Book-Chapter 9-None for granted
*Wild Turkey Single Barrel Kentucky Spirit
*Old Forester Single Barrel
* Good Times Caramel Apple Cask Finish
*Makers Mark- The keepers release 2025
*A Midwinter Nights Dram limited engagement
Handmade King-Size Quilt
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this stunning handmade king-size quilt. Carefully pieced and stitched with love, this one-of-a-kind quilt combines beauty, warmth, and durability. Perfect for adding a cozy touch to your bedroom or as a treasured heirloom to pass down, this quilt is not just bedding—it’s a work of art.
Generously donated to support our cause, this quilt is both a symbol of community and a reminder of the care woven into every stitch.
Dimensions: King size (approx. 108" x 108")
Handmade American Flag Coin Holder
Honor, craftsmanship, and patriotism come together in this beautifully handcrafted American Flag coin holder. Perfect for displaying military challenge coins, commemorative pieces, or keepsakes, this unique piece is both functional and decorative. Expertly made with care and detail, it’s a one-of-a-kind treasure that will make a proud statement in any home or office.
A meaningful way to showcase your collection while paying tribute to the stars and stripes.
7-day Trip for TWO to Birch Point Camp Trip valid for a Saturday - Saturday stay with dates available from May 2026 to August 2026 Includes: River transport, boat, motor, cabin, light housekeeping Alumarine boats with electric start 25HP Yamaha motors The ultimate fishing getaway on Nungesser Lake, 30 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. Birch Point Camp offers the seclusion of a remote fishing retreat, without the expense or restrictions of flying in. Exceptional Walleye and Northern Pike Fishing Cabins include everything you need for a comfortable stay Winner has the option to have additional members on the trip for additional cost arranged through Birch Point Camp
½ Hog – Processed and Ready for Your Freezer
Fill your freezer with premium farm-raised pork! This package includes ½ hog, professionally processed. Enjoy a variety of cuts—chops, roasts, ribs, bacon, sausage, and more—perfect for family dinners, grilling, and entertaining.
A true farm-to-table experience, this is high-quality meat you won’t find in the grocery store. Stock up and savor the flavor all year long!
Bring color, movement, and inspiration into your space with this stunning 16" x 20" hand-painted fluid art piece by local artist Melisa Raastad. Titled “Hope Rising”, the painting’s flowing design and vibrant hues capture the beauty of resilience and renewal.
This one-of-a-kind artwork is ready to hang and guaranteed to make a striking statement in any home or office. A perfect addition for art lovers and collectors alike.
Take home a piece of Chiefs history with this authenticated full-size helmet signed by Christian Okoye, the legendary “Nigerian Nightmare.” Known for his powerhouse running style and unforgettable impact on the game, Okoye remains one of Kansas City’s most celebrated players.
A must-have for any Chiefs fan or sports memorabilia collector, this helmet comes with a certificate of authenticity to ensure its value for years to come. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave!
Own a unique piece of football history with this Nike football cleat personally autographed by Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff. Best known as a legendary wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders, Biletnikoff’s career was marked by precision, consistency, and unforgettable plays that earned him a spot among the NFL’s all-time greats.
This collectible comes with authentication for guaranteed legitimacy, making it a standout addition to any sports collection or fan display. A true treasure for football enthusiasts!
Duval!! Take your fan game to the next level with this authentic Jaguars jersey signed by Travis Etienne Jr. Whether you rock it on game day, frame it for your fan cave, or flex it to your fantasy league buddies, this piece is pure touchdown-worthy treasure.
Don’t miss your chance to own a jersey signed by one of the NFL’s most electric playmakers!
Certificate of authenticity included.
Show your Commanders pride with this authentic jersey signed by Brian Robinson Jr. – one of the NFL’s toughest running backs and a true comeback story! Whether you’re cheering from the stands, watching at home, or adding to your sports collection, this jersey is a must-have for any Washington fan.
Don’t just rep the Commanders—rep a player who defines grit, determination, and heart.
Certificate of authenticity included.
KC Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Handmade Cornhole Boards 🏈🔥
Take your tailgating or backyard party to the next level with this one-of-a-kind set of custom cornhole boards featuring none other than Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes!
🎶 Built-in Bluetooth speaker keeps the music pumping
💡 LED lights let the fun go late into the night
🎨 Handmade with incredible detail and Chiefs pride
Perfect for superfans, game-day gatherings, or anyone who wants to bring some Mahomes magic home!
