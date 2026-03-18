BE WELL BE MORE: A Black Community Wellness Day!

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About this event
This is your ticket to come through, catch a vibe, and take care.
If you would like to attend any of the Equine (Horse) Learning sessions, you must RSVP to hold your space. To do this, simply add your desired time slot to your transaction by scrolling down for your free ad ons!
This pass provides access to event activities including:
Step into a unique, hands on experience with these 30 minutes sessions, where you’ll interact with horses through guided, ground based activities designed to support self awareness, communication, and emotional wellness. These sessions offer a calm, supportive space to build confidence, explore connection, and learn new ways to navigate challenges. No riding required!
Step into a unique, hands on experience with these 30 minutes sessions, where you’ll interact with horses through guided, ground based activities designed to support self awareness, communication, and emotional wellness. These sessions offer a calm, supportive space to build confidence, explore connection, and learn new ways to navigate challenges. No riding required!
Step into a unique, hands on experience with these 30 minutes sessions, where you’ll interact with horses through guided, ground based activities designed to support self awareness, communication, and emotional wellness. These sessions offer a calm, supportive space to build confidence, explore connection, and learn new ways to navigate challenges. No riding required!
Step into a unique, hands on experience with these 30 minutes sessions, where you’ll interact with horses through guided, ground based activities designed to support self awareness, communication, and emotional wellness. These sessions offer a calm, supportive space to build confidence, explore connection, and learn new ways to navigate challenges. No riding required!
Step into a unique, hands on experience with these 30 minutes sessions, where you’ll interact with horses through guided, ground based activities designed to support self awareness, communication, and emotional wellness. These sessions offer a calm, supportive space to build confidence, explore connection, and learn new ways to navigate challenges. No riding required!
Step into a unique, hands on experience with these 30 minutes sessions, where you’ll interact with horses through guided, ground based activities designed to support self awareness, communication, and emotional wellness. These sessions offer a calm, supportive space to build confidence, explore connection, and learn new ways to navigate challenges. No riding required!
This improv workshop is a fun low pressure space where participants can explore creativity, build confidence, and connect with others. Through games and guided exercises, you’ll learn the fundamentals of improv like listening, collaboration, and thinking on your feet. No experience is needed, just a willingness to show up, be present, and have fun. Participants can expect lots of laughter, community building, and tools to help them feel more expressive both on and off the stage.
This workshop offers an encouraging space to explore confidence through singing. Together, we’ll use simple vocal exercises to support self expression, connection, and ease in your voice. This is a low pressure, judgment free environment where all experience levels are welcome. Come as you are and leave with a few tools to feel more comfortable and confident using your voice.
This workshop will focus on helping individuals and families move from survival to structure. We’ll break down how money really works, using simple concepts like the cash flow quadrant, protection strategies, and building long term wealth through intentional planning. This workshop isn’t about judgement, just practical tools to help you move from getting by...to getting ahead!
Hosted by the Social Media Research Institute, this workshop is all about building healthier relationships with social media, protecting your mental health, and learning how to support yourself or someone else when things start to feel heavy online, whether you’re a young person, a parent or caregiver, or just someone who uses social media (so… all of us)!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!