Be Well Boutique

Mind Ya Mental ~ Tee
$18
Your daily reminder to pause, breathe, and protect your peace. This soft, unisex tee is more than a statement — it’s a boundary in cotton form. Perfect for everyday wear, because wellness starts with you. Gilden Unisex T-shirt. Sizes: SM - 2XL
DND (Do Not Disturb) ~ Tee
$18
Healing is sacred — and you don’t owe access to anyone. Rock this tee when you’re protecting your space, choosing growth, or simply vibing in peace. Soft, bold, and unapologetically grounded. Gilden Unisex T-shirt. Sizes: SM - 2XL
Kandid Konvos Affirmation Card
$15
A bold, honest set of affirmations for when life feels loud and you need grounding. These cards offer real talk, reflection, and encouragement — perfect for journaling, quiet moments, or daily check-ins.
Journal
$5
A journal for the stuff that hits different after midnight. This blank-paged gem gives you space to vent, reflect, or prep for your next session — no filter required. Keep it close; healing lives here.
Mental Health Pins
$3
Wear your wellness on your sleeve — literally. These small but mighty pins carry messages of affirmation, identity, and mental clarity. Perfect for jackets, bags, or gifts for your support circle. 2 for $5
Dice Game ~ Self Reflection
$13.50
Roll your way into meaningful insight. These reflection dice spark mini moments of mindfulness, offering prompts that get you thinking deeper about your emotions, habits, and healing.
Dice Game ~ Self Love
$13.50
A pocket-sized wellness ritual. These dice offer daily actions that help you reconnect with your worth, joy, and gentleness. Whether you're new to self-care or a seasoned self-love pro — these are for you
Tranquil Bloom - Essential Oil
$12
A calming blend of lavender, chamomile, and lemon — perfect for your diffuser or self-care space. Tranquil Bloom helps ease stress and restore clarity with a soft, uplifting scent. 🛑 Not for skin use. For diffusers and aromatherapy only. 1oz.
