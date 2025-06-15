Be Well Boutique

Your daily reminder to pause, breathe, and protect your peace. This soft, unisex tee is more than a statement — it’s a boundary in cotton form. Perfect for everyday wear, because wellness starts with you.
Gilden Unisex T-shirt.
Sizes: SM - 2XL
Your daily reminder to pause, breathe, and protect your peace. This soft, unisex tee is more than a statement — it’s a boundary in cotton form. Perfect for everyday wear, because wellness starts with you.
Gilden Unisex T-shirt.
Sizes: SM - 2XL
DND (Do Not Disturb) ~ Tee
$18
Healing is sacred — and you don’t owe access to anyone. Rock this tee when you’re protecting your space, choosing growth, or simply vibing in peace. Soft, bold, and unapologetically grounded.
Gilden Unisex T-shirt.
Sizes: SM - 2XL
Healing is sacred — and you don’t owe access to anyone. Rock this tee when you’re protecting your space, choosing growth, or simply vibing in peace. Soft, bold, and unapologetically grounded.
Gilden Unisex T-shirt.
Sizes: SM - 2XL
Kandid Konvos Affirmation Card
$15
A bold, honest set of affirmations for when life feels loud and you need grounding. These cards offer real talk, reflection, and encouragement — perfect for journaling, quiet moments, or daily check-ins.
A bold, honest set of affirmations for when life feels loud and you need grounding. These cards offer real talk, reflection, and encouragement — perfect for journaling, quiet moments, or daily check-ins.
Journal
$5
A journal for the stuff that hits different after midnight. This blank-paged gem gives you space to vent, reflect, or prep for your next session — no filter required. Keep it close; healing lives here.
A journal for the stuff that hits different after midnight. This blank-paged gem gives you space to vent, reflect, or prep for your next session — no filter required. Keep it close; healing lives here.
Mental Health Pins
$3
Wear your wellness on your sleeve — literally. These small but mighty pins carry messages of affirmation, identity, and mental clarity. Perfect for jackets, bags, or gifts for your support circle.
2 for $5
Wear your wellness on your sleeve — literally. These small but mighty pins carry messages of affirmation, identity, and mental clarity. Perfect for jackets, bags, or gifts for your support circle.
2 for $5
Dice Game ~ Self Reflection
$13.50
Roll your way into meaningful insight. These reflection dice spark mini moments of mindfulness, offering prompts that get you thinking deeper about your emotions, habits, and healing.
Roll your way into meaningful insight. These reflection dice spark mini moments of mindfulness, offering prompts that get you thinking deeper about your emotions, habits, and healing.
Dice Game ~ Self Love
$13.50
A pocket-sized wellness ritual. These dice offer daily actions that help you reconnect with your worth, joy, and gentleness. Whether you're new to self-care or a seasoned self-love pro — these are for you
A pocket-sized wellness ritual. These dice offer daily actions that help you reconnect with your worth, joy, and gentleness. Whether you're new to self-care or a seasoned self-love pro — these are for you
Tranquil Bloom - Essential Oil
$12
A calming blend of lavender, chamomile, and lemon — perfect for your diffuser or self-care space. Tranquil Bloom helps ease stress and restore clarity with a soft, uplifting scent.
🛑 Not for skin use. For diffusers and aromatherapy only.
1oz.
A calming blend of lavender, chamomile, and lemon — perfect for your diffuser or self-care space. Tranquil Bloom helps ease stress and restore clarity with a soft, uplifting scent.
🛑 Not for skin use. For diffusers and aromatherapy only.
1oz.