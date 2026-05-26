Be Well Kids Foundation

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Be Well Kids Foundation

About the memberships

Be Well Kids Foundation's Memberships

VIP Membership
$25

Valid until July 6, 2027

Elevate your child's experience and deeply support our mission! For just $25 a year, this premium membership grants youth ages 4–18 priority access to Be Well Kids Foundation programming and exclusive perks.

  • Perks Include: Free or deeply discounted access to sports programs, mentoring sessions, creative educational activities, and special community events.
  • Your Impact: Your contribution directly helps fund vital wellness fairs, special opportunities, and safe community spaces.

Join as a VIP member today to maximize your child's opportunities and support local youth!

Standard Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until July 6, 2027

Unlock amazing growth and fun for your child! This membership gives youth ages 4–18 access to select Be Well Kids Foundation activities, events, and resources designed to support their mental and physical well-being.

To ensure our programs are accessible to every family, this is a "Pay What You Can" membership. Please contribute an amount that fits your family's budget.

  • Perks Include: Access to select sports programs, mentoring sessions, creative educational activities, and family events.
  • Note: Additional fees may be required for certain premium events.

Join our community today and help your child thrive!

Add a donation for Be Well Kids Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!