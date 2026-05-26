Be Well Kids Foundation's Memberships

Elevate your child's experience and deeply support our mission! For just $25 a year, this premium membership grants youth ages 4–18 priority access to Be Well Kids Foundation programming and exclusive perks.

Perks Include: Free or deeply discounted access to sports programs, mentoring sessions, creative educational activities, and special community events.

Your Impact: Your contribution directly helps fund vital wellness fairs, special opportunities, and safe community spaces.

Join as a VIP member today to maximize your child's opportunities and support local youth!