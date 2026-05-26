Be Well Kids Foundation's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until July 6, 2027
Elevate your child's experience and deeply support our mission! For just $25 a year, this premium membership grants youth ages 4–18 priority access to Be Well Kids Foundation programming and exclusive perks.
Join as a VIP member today to maximize your child's opportunities and support local youth!
Valid until July 6, 2027
Unlock amazing growth and fun for your child! This membership gives youth ages 4–18 access to select Be Well Kids Foundation activities, events, and resources designed to support their mental and physical well-being.
To ensure our programs are accessible to every family, this is a "Pay What You Can" membership. Please contribute an amount that fits your family's budget.
Join our community today and help your child thrive!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!