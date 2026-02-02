Be Well With Mama Sponsorships

Hosted by
If you choose to forgo photos and feature logo only, your written space increases to 100–125 words.
Mom Walk Sponsorships are designed to give your business meaningful, face-to-face visibility with local mothers in a supportive, community-focused setting.
To protect the privacy, vulnerability, and emotional safety of participants, the walk-and-talk portion of Mom Walks is restricted to women only. Mom Walks were intentionally created as a space for mothers to connect with one another. This policy is non-negotiable and exists to ensure mothers feel secure sharing sensitive postpartum experiences.
Males are absolutely welcome to sponsor Mom Walks and speak, but participation in the walk-and-talk portion will not be permitted. What has worked in the past is having the male business owners speak. Then a female employee walks and talks with the moms.
The participant count will be provided at 8:00 AM on the day prior to the walk. This will allow you ample time to pre-order coffee, food, or other items.
Please Note: Sponsorships for She Means Business and our Gala are below.
Event Sponsorships offer a great opportunity to have your business showcased to moms and families in our community. Events may include playdates, story time, moms’ nights, parents’ nights, mindful movement classes and more.
Please note that these events differ from Mom Walks. While businesses may sponsor these events, businesses are not permitted to be present during the event itself.
This helps us maintain a relaxed, family-centered environment for our attendees.
is an art contest that will be hosted in March and run through April. There are five winning categories.
For each category, we are requesting a $125 monetary donation, which will allow us to provide a $25 United Arts Education gift card to each category winner.
Sponsor will receive:
