Be Well With Mama Sponsorships

The participant count will be provided at 8:00 AM on the day prior to the walk. This will allow you ample time to pre-order coffee, food, or other items.





Mom Walk Sponsorships are designed to give your business meaningful, face-to-face visibility with local mothers in a supportive, community-focused setting.





To protect the privacy, vulnerability, and emotional safety of participants, the walk-and-talk portion of Mom Walks is restricted to women only. Mom Walks were intentionally created as a space for mothers to connect with one another. This policy is non-negotiable and exists to ensure mothers feel secure sharing sensitive postpartum experiences.





Males are absolutely welcome to sponsor Mom Walks and speak, but participation in the walk-and-talk portion will not be permitted. What has worked in the past is having the male business owners speak. Then a female employee walks and talks with the moms.





Sponsors will receive:

A dedicated social media post and story feature on our social media pages

A short speaking opportunity before the walk begins to introduce your business to participating moms

The ability to speak with moms one on one as you walk. (women only)

The opportunity to distribute business cards, promotional materials, and/or swag bags

A video feature posted at the conclusion of the walk highlighting you and your business



