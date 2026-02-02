Be Well With Mama Sponsorships

Be Well With Mama

Newsletter 1/3 Page Advertisement item
Newsletter 1/3 Page Advertisement
$25

Your feature includes:

  • A story shout out on our social media pages
  • Your business logo
  • Either one portrait image or two landscape images
  • Your business name displayed in text
  • 50–75 words describing your business

If you choose to forgo photos and feature logo only, your written space increases to 100–125 words.


We also include space at the bottom for:

  • A phone number
  • An email address



Newsletter Full Page Advertisement item
Newsletter Full Page Advertisement
$50

Your feature includes:

  • A full page with your design input, we can either use a design you already have or work with you to create something
  • A post on our social media pages
  • A story shout out on our social media pages


Mom Walk Sponsorship (without food and drinks)
$100

Mom Walk Sponsorships are designed to give your business meaningful, face-to-face visibility with local mothers in a supportive, community-focused setting.


To protect the privacy, vulnerability, and emotional safety of participants, the walk-and-talk portion of Mom Walks is restricted to women only. Mom Walks were intentionally created as a space for mothers to connect with one another. This policy is non-negotiable and exists to ensure mothers feel secure sharing sensitive postpartum experiences.


Males are absolutely welcome to sponsor Mom Walks and speak, but participation in the walk-and-talk portion will not be permitted. What has worked in the past is having the male business owners speak. Then a female employee walks and talks with the moms. 


Sponsors will receive:

  • A dedicated social media post and story feature on our social media pages
  • A short speaking opportunity before the walk begins to introduce your business to participating moms
    • The ability to speak with moms one on one as you walk. (women only)
  • The opportunity to distribute business cards, promotional materials, or swag bags
  • A video feature posted at the conclusion of the walk highlighting you and your business


Mom Walk Sponsorship (with food and drinks)
$50

The participant count will be provided at 8:00 AM on the day prior to the walk. This will allow you ample time to pre-order coffee, food, or other items.


Sponsors will receive:

  • The opportunity to distribute business cards, promotional materials, and/or swag bags
Event Sponsorship for playdates, mom-night classes, etc.
$100

Please Note: Sponsorships for She Means Business and our Gala are below.


Event Sponsorships offer a great opportunity to have your business showcased to moms and families in our community. Events may include playdates, story time, moms’ nights, parents’ nights, mindful movement classes and more.


Please note that these events differ from Mom Walks. While businesses may sponsor these events, businesses are not permitted to be present during the event itself.


This helps us maintain a relaxed, family-centered environment for our attendees.


Sponsors will receive:

  • A dedicated social media post and story feature on our social media pages
  • During the event we will read a short script about your business and that this event was made possible in part by you
  • We will distribute business cards, promotional materials, and/or swag bags
  • A video feature posted at the conclusion of the event highlighting the event and your business
Drawn Together By Motherhood item
Drawn Together By Motherhood
$125

is an art contest that will be hosted in March and run through April. There are five winning categories.


For each category, we are requesting a $125 monetary donation, which will allow us to provide a $25 United Arts Education gift card to each category winner.


Sponsor will receive:

  • A dedicated social media post and story feature on our social media pages
  • Logo on all promotional materials for Drawn Together by Motherhood
  • We will distribute your business cards, promotional materials, and/or swag bags to each winner
  • A video feature posted at the conclusion of the contest highlighting the winners and your business

