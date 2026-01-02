Be Well Women of Color Inc.

Be Well Workshop for Women of Color 2026

1000 Morris Ave

Union, NJ 07083, USA

Early Bird Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, lunch and vendors. Valid until Feb. 15th or the max tickets has been reached.

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, lunch and vendors.

Table Registration
$400

Are you a member of a group that would like to attend? Do you have 10 or more tickets secured? Then this is for you! Sponsor a table today.

Small Business Sponsorship
$200

Are you a small business that would like to vend at the workshop? Your package includes:

  • Vendor table
  • Digital program listing
  • Opportunity to sell products/services
  • 1 conference passes


Breakfast / Coffee Break Sponsor
$750

Morning breakfast or afternoon coffee break sponsored by your business! Branded opportunities, 2 event tickets and vendor table included.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

High visibility moment for 1 corporate sponsor to sponsor lunch for the day, have a high visibility vendor table and speak to the audience during lunch for 15 mins.

Corporate Sponsorship
$2,500
  • Premier logo placement on all materials
  • Providing branded conference bags to attendees by your business
  • Vendor table + 10 passes
  • Access to Attendee list post-event

Specific requests can also be discussed. Please do not purchase without emailing [email protected] to discuss.

