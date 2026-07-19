Be Wild Bike Club

Wants to Attend more 3 days per week for the whole season?

MONDAYS, THURSDAYS & FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm from AUG-NOV 2026.



Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.



Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

Weekly outdoor enrichment

Nature exploration

Bike skills

STEM in nature

Team building

Ages 5–15



Ages: 5-15 years old