Four children with butterfly nets walk away from the viewer towards a textured background with bold orange text promoting a "Be Wild By Bike Explorers Club."
Be Wild Camp

Hosted by

Be Wild Camp

About this event

Be Wild Bike Club

Boulder

CO

Mondays, Thursdays & Fridays- 45 Sessions item
Mondays, Thursdays & Fridays- 45 Sessions
$4,500

Wants to Attend more 3 days per week for the whole season?
MONDAYS, THURSDAYS & FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm from AUG-NOV 2026.


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–15


Ages: 5-15 years old

Monthly Membership item
Monthly Membership
$1,560

Include access to all Be Wild Events and Camps for the Month- Bike Club meetings and activities on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays weekly from 9am- 2pm.

Months: August 17th - Sept 17th
Sept 17th- Oct 19th

Oct 19th- Nov 23rd


Purchase as many months as you wish.

MONDAYS- Aug 17th- Nov 23rd- 15 Sessions item
MONDAYS- Aug 17th- Nov 23rd- 15 Sessions
$1,725

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment.
MONDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.


Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


Ages: 5-15 years old
Cost: $115 per session for 15 sessions


MONDAYS- Aug 17th- Nov 23rd- per day item
MONDAYS- Aug 17th- Nov 23rd- per day
$125

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment per day. Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


Ages: 5-15 years old

THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- 15 Sessions item
THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- 15 Sessions item
THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- 15 Sessions item
THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- 15 Sessions
$1,725

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment. THURSDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.


Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


Ages: 5-15 years old
Cost: $115 per session for 15 sessions

THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- per day item
THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- per day item
THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- per day item
THURSDAYS- Aug 20th- Nov 19th- per day
$125

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment. THURSDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm - Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


Ages: 5-15 years old

FRIDAYS- Aug 21st- Nov 20th- 15 Sessions item
FRIDAYS- Aug 21st- Nov 20th- 15 Sessions
$1,725

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling Enrichment/ Ziji day Off. FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.


Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


FRIDAYS- Aug 21st- Nov 20th- per day item
FRIDAYS- Aug 21st- Nov 20th- per day
$125

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment. FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm - Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


Ages: 5-15 years old

30 Sessions Punch Card item
30 Sessions Punch Card
$3,200

Wants to Attend more than 1 day per week? Tell us your calendar for 30 sessions of Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment.
MONDAYS, THURSDAYS & FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm - Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.


Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days

  • Weekly outdoor enrichment
  • Nature exploration
  • Bike skills
  • STEM in nature
  • Team building
  • Ages 5–13


Ages: 5-15 years old

Disconnect to Connect: Teen Leadership & Outdoor Program item
Disconnect to Connect: Teen Leadership & Outdoor Program
Pay what you can

Disconnect to Connect is a FREE/ Community donation based outdoor leadership program for teens ages 15 and older who want to gain volunteer hours, develop leadership skills, build experience working with children, and reconnect with nature.

Whether you're completing school volunteer requirements, preparing for college applications, or simply looking for a meaningful way to spend your time, this program offers hands-on experiences that make a lasting impact.


Ages: 15+

Donation for Disconnect to Connect Program item
Donation for Disconnect to Connect Program
Pay what you can

Your Donation will support our mission to keep teens off screen.


Research consistently shows that time outdoors can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, depression and anxiety to support healthier social connections. Our goal is to provide teens with a safe place where they can unplug from technology and reconnect with themselves, their community, and the natural world.


Keep this program FREE for:

High school students (15+)

International Exchange students

Teens needing volunteer hours

Homeschool teens (15+)

Students interested in education or childcare

Future teachers and camp counselors

Teens looking to build leadership skills

Anyone wanting a healthy

alternative to excessive screen time

Additional Cost Adjustments item
Additional Cost Adjustments
$50

This item applies only in the event of unforeseen cost discrepancies.

-OR-

Families may choose to make an optional donation to Be Wild Camp to support access for campers requiring financial assistance.

This charge or donation will only be applied after review and approval by camper families.

Add a donation for Be Wild Camp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!