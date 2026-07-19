Be Wild Bike Club

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About this event
Wants to Attend more 3 days per week for the whole season?
MONDAYS, THURSDAYS & FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm from AUG-NOV 2026.
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Include access to all Be Wild Events and Camps for the Month- Bike Club meetings and activities on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays weekly from 9am- 2pm.
Months: August 17th - Sept 17th
Sept 17th- Oct 19th
Oct 19th- Nov 23rd
Purchase as many months as you wish.
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment.
MONDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Cost: $115 per session for 15 sessions
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment per day. Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment. THURSDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Cost: $115 per session for 15 sessions
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment. THURSDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm - Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling Enrichment/ Ziji day Off. FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment. FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm - Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Wants to Attend more than 1 day per week? Tell us your calendar for 30 sessions of Be Wild by Bike Homeschooling enrichment.
MONDAYS, THURSDAYS & FRIDAYS Meetings weekly Club- 9am-2pm - Please Indicate the Dates you wish to sign up your child for in the additional comments session.
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Homeschool Outdoor Adventure Days
Ages: 5-15 years old
Disconnect to Connect is a FREE/ Community donation based outdoor leadership program for teens ages 15 and older who want to gain volunteer hours, develop leadership skills, build experience working with children, and reconnect with nature.
Whether you're completing school volunteer requirements, preparing for college applications, or simply looking for a meaningful way to spend your time, this program offers hands-on experiences that make a lasting impact.
Ages: 15+
Your Donation will support our mission to keep teens off screen.
Research consistently shows that time outdoors can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, depression and anxiety to support healthier social connections. Our goal is to provide teens with a safe place where they can unplug from technology and reconnect with themselves, their community, and the natural world.
Keep this program FREE for:
High school students (15+)
International Exchange students
Teens needing volunteer hours
Homeschool teens (15+)
Students interested in education or childcare
Future teachers and camp counselors
Teens looking to build leadership skills
Anyone wanting a healthy
alternative to excessive screen time
This item applies only in the event of unforeseen cost discrepancies.
-OR-
Families may choose to make an optional donation to Be Wild Camp to support access for campers requiring financial assistance.
This charge or donation will only be applied after review and approval by camper families.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!