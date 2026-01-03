Be Wild by Bike: Summer 2026- June 15th- June 19th

Hosted by
About this event
$
Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)
Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.
BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS
After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.
Discounted rate for a sibling- Early Bird
Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.
Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $500/ per week (9am-2pm)
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS
BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.
We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!