SFITE Member Appreciation Go-Kart Social and Happy Hour Event

Each event ticket will include: x1 admission, x2 drinks, and a variety of appetizers. You don't need to be a member to purchase this ticket.
Each event ticket will include: x1 admission, x2 drinks, and a variety of appetizers. You don't need to be a member to purchase this ticket.
Admission W/ Race (ITE Member, Student, Government Agency)
$35
Each event ticket will include: x1 admission, x1 race participation, x2 drinks, and a variety of appetizers.
Admission W/O Race (ITE Member, Student, Government Agency)
$25
Each event ticket will include: x1 admission, x2 drinks, and a variety of appetizers.
Admission W/ Race (Non-Member)
$50
Each event ticket will include: x1 admission, x1 race participation, x2 drinks, and a variety of appetizers.
Admission W/O Race (Non-Member)
$40
Each event ticket will include: x1 admission, x2 drinks, and a variety of appetizers.
