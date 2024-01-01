TEST ATHENA AWARDS





ATHENA Community Award Events:

Become an ATHENA Award Community by hosting and ATHENA Leadership Award Event honoring leaders in your local community and enjoy other exclusive community benefits. This program is designed to recognize those who demonstrate professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership skills. By maintaining an ATHENA Award Events program, you send a clear message to members that your organization invests in your community and its growth.